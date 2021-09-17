SodaStream Terra: The new $100 seltzer maker has one noticeable improvement

SodaStream

A home sparkling-water maker is an obvious choice for the CO2-dependent among us looking for a way to reduce both our carbon footprint and our monthly beverages bill. SodaStream is the brand you've most likely heard of and it just launched an updated version of its popular slim bubbly water machine called the Terra. The has one discernible improvement to the CO2 canister mechanism over its predecessor, the Fizzi. I got my hands on a Terra to see how much that helps.

8.2 SodaStream Terra Like Does what it's supposed to and makes sparkling water consistently

You can tailor the fizz level to your liking

New Quick Connect feature makes loading the CO2 canister even easier

Slim build won't take up much space on your counter Don't Like Plastic frame feels a bit flimsy

SodaStreams often break after two years of steady use

This and other models are a bit overpriced for what they are

Here's the skinny on the brand-new SodaStream Terra.

What's new about the Terra?

If you've used any of SodaStream's previous models, you know they're already simple to operate, but the Terra employs a new Quick Connect system to take one step out of setup. Instead of screwing the CO2 canister into place up through the bottom of the mechanism, you click the can into place directly through the back. It's a small improvement and time-saver but an improvement nonetheless.

David Watsky/CNET

How well does the SodaStream Terra work?

SodaStream machines, in general, are refreshingly simple and the Terra is no departure from this. Once you lock the CO2 cartridge in place, you just fill your plastic water bottle up to the fill-line with tap or filtered water, snap it into the front snap-lock and push down on the top button to pump as much or as little carbonation into your water as you like.

That's it. You're done.

For those who think most canned seltzer is a little too fizzy or like to have the option of less fizzy water, a SodaStream is ideal since you can easily adjust the gas. Two or three pumps will give you something akin to a San Pellegrino or Perrier, while four or five pumps will result in a more LaCroix-like sparkle.

I've been using the Terra daily for a week now (I'm a four-pumper) and it's produced consistent sparkling water with no mechanical issues in loading the CO2 canister or water bottle into place.

How long do SodaStream CO2 canisters last and what do you do when you run out?

A SodaStream cartridge will carbonate up to 130 liters of water, depending on how fizzy you like it. That should be good for roughly two months for the average regular seltzer drinker. When it runs out of gas, you can bring it to a number of brick-and-mortar retailers to exchange for a new one or use SodaStream's mail-order replacement program to snag a new cartridge for $15 a pop.

David Watsky/CNET

A bit of a flimsy build

My one beef with SodaStream products, the new Terra included, is that they have a bit of a flimsy build. $100 isn't a huge sum of money for a frequent soda drinker to lay out considering the money you may save on the canned stuff, but for that price, I do wish the machines were made of a slightly sturdier grade of plastic. The SodaStream Terra looks nice with a sleek and slim frame but it feels a little cheap and flimsy to the touch.

There is a premium SodaStream model called the that sells for $160 and uses glass carafes instead of plastic bottles. There's also an of the Terra called the for $130. While I haven't tested either of those yet, I plan to and will update this review with my thoughts.

The life span of a SodaStream is about two years

I'm not a longtime user of SodaStream products but a source (friend) of mine and his partner have been regularly SodaStreaming for close to a decade. They tell me that the machines break fairly regularly after about two years of steady use. They've had SodaStreams that stop carbonating, or a piece of plastic will come loose rendering it mostly unusable. The good news is that a few of those times the machine has still been under warranty and the company has been good about getting a replacement out with very little hassle or questions asked.

David Watsky/CNET

How much can you save if you switch to a SodaStream Terra?

Let's use a low estimate and say you get 100 liters (the equivalent of about 300 cans of seltzer) out of each $15 cartridge and go through one every two months (six cartridges per year). Add the $90 in cartridges to the cost of a SodaStream Terra ($100) for a grand total of $190. That breaks down to about 10 cents per can over the course of one year. Of course, the longer you use it the more you'll save versus paying for canned seltzer.

The new SodaStream model is not a dramatic reinvention of the ones that came before it, but it's a solid sparkling-water maker, and if you're accustomed to the older machines you'll appreciate the click-lock cartridge. Couple the new Terra's ease of use with the above savings and the fact that you'll be putting as many as 1,800 fewer aluminum cans into the recycling system each year; for a regular seltzer drinker, that's a bona fide win-win-win.