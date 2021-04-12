Save $50 on the new Amazon Echo Show 10 and get a free Ring smart bulb

Chris Monroe/CNET

Here's the problem with video calls on laptops, tablets and smart screens: You're pretty much stuck in one place. If you move around, you lose sight of the screen -- and the camera loses sight of you.

The Facebook Portal offered to solve the latter issue, with a wide field of view and smart tracking that promised to keep you "in the shot." But despite a pandemic bump in popularity, it continues to be plagued by privacy concerns. The Google Nest Hub Max doesn't have those same concerns, but neither device solves the problem at your end of the call: losing sight of the screen as you move around.

This does: Amazon's third-generation Echo Show 10 provides full around-the-room tracking thanks to a motorized base that rotates the screen and camera 360 degrees. Price tag: a hefty $250.

Thankfully, a sale was inevitable, and here it is: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the -- and it comes with a free Ring smart bulb. (Make absolutely sure the "with free Ring bulb" option is selected before you add it to your cart, and not just "Device only.")

I've yet to put one of these to the test, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Echo Show 10 review for the full scoop. Verdict: Very good overall. And, honestly, I'm not sure why this is considered "creepy" if you know what you're getting. The whole point of this thing is a camera that follows you. Maybe it just takes a little getting used to.

As for the Ring bulb, it's your basic smart LED, a $15 value. Don't worry about the Ring Bridge requirement; the Echo Show 10 fills that role.

Could we see an even better Echo Show 10 deal on Amazon Prime Day, which might happen as early as June? It's entirely possible, though a $50 discount is already pretty substantial.

Your thoughts?

Need a desk? Here's a roomy one for just $36 with promo code

Yitahome

Desk deals have come back with a vengeance, good news for anyone still working from home and tired of cluttering up the kitchen table. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Yitamotor has the with promo code 55OM2ZI3. Regular price: $80.

Basic black desk, right? Right, though this one should be a little sturdier than most thanks to its reinforced legs and triangular upper brackets.

Note that the code is good only for the 47-inch size; if you're not seeing that, it's likely sold out.

