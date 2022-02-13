Lenovo's sleek and simple smart clock is down to $50 today only at Best Buy

Lenovo

With so many smart displays and devices floating around on the market right now, it can be difficult to make sure that you're not paying for a whole slew of features that you don't want or need. Which is why Lenovo's 4-inch Essential smart clock only gives you the essentials. This sleek Alexa-powered smart clock typically lists for $70, but today only at Best Buy you can pick it up on sale for $20 off. This offer expires tonight at 12:59 AM EST, so be sure to order yours before then.

With a crisp 4-inch LED display, the Lenovo Essential smart clock lets you know the time, temperature and humidity for the day with just a glance. With a built-in microphone, it can be used to set alarms, reminders and timers, as well as stream music, using only the sound of your voice. It's powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, so it's a great addition if you've already got a collection of other Alexa smart devices. And unlike some smart displays, it has no camera, and comes with built-in mic mute switch, so you can feel comfortable leaving it on your nightstand. It's available in clay red and misty blue color variants.