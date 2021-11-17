FDA to consider Pfizer booster for all adults Apple to start DIY repairs for iPhones Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer The Wheel of Time review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Amazon Echo Show 15 preorders are now open: Get in line for the biggest smart display yet

Sign up to get the latest smart display from Amazon when it ships later this year.

echo-show-15.png

Earlier this year, Amazon announced the Echo Show 15, a wall-mountable smart display and the largest yet at 15.6 inches. Today, preorders for the Echo Show 15 are live. 

The Echo Show 15 can sit on your countertop like all the previous Echo Show models, but it can also do something those others can't -- live on your wall. Wall-mounting equipment will be included with the Echo Show 15, while stand accessories will be sold separately.

You can mount the 15.6-inch, 1080p HD display horizontally or vertically. It has a microphone, front-facing camera and side-firing speakers. The camera has a physical shutter, and there's a familiar mute button for turning off the mic. It's only available in a black frame.

echo-show-15-media-1

You can mount the Echo Show 15 horizontally or vertically on your wall. 

 Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is powered by Amazon's AZ2 chip, giving the Echo Show 15 computer vision processing capabilities. That enables Visual ID, a facial recognition feature that lets Alexa show you personalized recommendations, calendars, to-do lists and more when your face is captured by the camera. The chip processes data locally, so that data doesn't go to the cloud. Alternatively, you can opt out of Visual ID. 

The Echo Show 15 comes with new features like customizable widgets and custom sound detection. You'll also get features we've seen on previous smart displays from Amazon, like Alexa Guard, a security service that makes use of smart speakers to monitor for sounds and alarm tones. The $250 smart display will begin shipping to customers Dec. 9. 

