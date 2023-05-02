Recently Moved? How to Track All Your Mail at Your New Home and Old Home

Waiting on an important piece of mail? Find out which house it's going to through this Postal Service tool.
If you recently moved and you're still waiting for your change of address to take effect, there's a way to see what's coming in the mail to both your new house and old house. It's called Informed Delivery and I've used this tool for several years to get alerts on important incoming mail.
It's a free feature from the US Postal Service that sends me digital previews of my mail before it arrives, letting me know what's coming and when. Informed Delivery is available to almost all residential Postal Service customers.
If you're hoping to thwart porch pirates from stealing checks or simply want a clue about what's coming in the mail, read on to learn how Informed Delivery works and how you can sign up. For more tips, here's how to bake a cake without a pan and how to fall asleep with a 5-minute routine.
@cnetdotcom Get an #alert before your mail hits your mailbox with #informeddelivery. #usps #postalservice #mail #letters #trythis #tipsandtricks #lifehack ♬ Piano sleep LoFi slow midnight(808930) - Gloveity
Informed Delivery is a free mail-tracking service from the USPS. It uses the scans of your incoming letters to provide previews in a daily email and in a personalized online dashboard on USPS.com or its mobile app. The dedicated Informed Delivery mobile apps have been discontinued, but the service works within the official USPS Mobile app on iOS or Android.
When the post office processes mail with its automated sorting equipment, it creates a digital image of every letter-size piece of mail. Users of Informed Delivery get access to that info via notifications when each piece of mail to your address is on the way.
As part of the program, you'll get an email every morning, Monday through Sunday, with digital previews of your incoming mail. You'll also see a black-and-white image of the front of the envelopes. It's important to note that for those who share an address or mailbox, you'll see all letters to everyone at the address -- there's no way to separate mail by recipient.
Informed Delivery has some limitations. For example, it will work with many residential and personal post office box addresses -- but not businesses. It also won't work for some residential buildings where USPS hasn't yet identified each unit.
If you've decided that you want previews of your mail each day, visit the Postal Service's Informed Delivery page. The sign-up process will create an online USPS account if you don't already have one.
Voila: You're registered for USPS Informed Delivery. It may take up to three days for your account to be activated and for you to start receiving previews of your mail.
Be aware that signing up means you'll see all mail that's scanned by the post office and heading to your address. You can cancel the service at any time.
USPS does not take digital images of catalogs or magazines. If one of those items is arriving, you'll receive a message that says, "A mailpiece for which we do not currently have an image is included in today's mail."
And while you can track the delivery status of your packages and their expected arrival time, the Postal Service doesn't capture images of packages. However, Informed Delivery does let you create an electronic signature for authorizing package delivery when you're not at home.
For more tips, here's how to wash your car without water, how to start a fire with Doritos and how to avoid avocado hand.