Ring Doorbell Wired has dropped back down to Prime Day prices

This is one of the best smart doorbell deals you're going to see for a while.

ring-video-doorbell-wired-cropped
David Priest/CNET

The peace of mind gained with a video doorbell is unparalleled, from seeing when a package is delivered to being able to respond to someone at your front door even if you're not a home. Being able to see your front door at any time is extremely helpful, but it can often be a little on the expensive side. Today, Amazon is offering both the ability to see your front door from your phone wherever you want but also the ability to pair it to a new Amazon Echo Dot so you can hear your doorbell anywhere in your home for $65.

Ring's wired doorbell offers 1080p video with motion detection features and two-way talking from either your phone or an Amazon Echo. You can hear the chime on both your phone and an Echo when someone comes near or when the doorbell is pressed depending on your settings. And the same video features you enjoy during the day can be enjoyed at night with the included night vision mode. 

It's a great deal all around, but it gets even better if you already have an Amazon Echo in your house. If you want just the doorbell, you can get it alone for $45.