9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Ring and the Police, 5G at Home and More

The video doorbell at your house sees a lot. It's not just who's on your front steps -- it's people walking on the sidewalk, cars driving on the street, even wild animals passing through. Some of that may be of interest to law enforcement.

Sometimes, the police might want access to your doorbell's video recordings in a hurry, and in certain emergency situations they can seek that from companies like Amazon's Ring and Google's Nest without a warrant and without your consent. CNET's Ry Crist explains what that's all about, including how the companies respond to such requests and what you can do about it.

That article is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

The law lets Ring and Google share user footage with police during emergencies without consent and without warrants. Here's everything you should know.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Although you see those precious 5G bars on your mobile device, you might still have to wait to sign up for home broadband service.

Getty Images

Irony can make it tough for social networks to determine a user's intent and provides a level of plausible deniability.

Getty Image

Where's the Find My Remote feature we all need?

Sarah Tew/CNET

Commentary: New HBO documentary We Met in Virtual Reality is a tender portrait of human connections made in VR -- sexism and ableism be damned.

Naomi Antonino/CNET

Commentary: Every moment we waste on muddling through rather than aggressively following the science is a moment we lose to slow the escalating climate crisis.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

So-called impact DAOs are cryptocurrency's attempt to address failing institutional support for the public good. Will they work?

Getty Images

Get ready for a wave of expensive VR headsets. Even at $101 more expensive, the Meta Quest 2 may be the cheapest of the bunch.

Scott Stein/CNET

The Lunar Mobility Vehicle can reach a top speed of 12 mph.