Home Home Security

9 Great Reads From CNET This Week: Ring and the Police, 5G at Home and More

How law enforcement could get warrantless access to your doorbell video, why it's tricky to get 5G home internet, how social media sites misread sarcasm, and lots else besides.

Jon Skillings
The video doorbell at your house sees a lot. It's not just who's on your front steps -- it's people walking on the sidewalk, cars driving on the street, even wild animals passing through. Some of that may be of interest to law enforcement.

Sometimes, the police might want access to your doorbell's video recordings in a hurry, and in certain emergency situations they can seek that from companies like Amazon's Ring and Google's Nest without a warrant and without your consent. CNET's Ry Crist explains what that's all about, including how the companies respond to such requests and what you can do about it.

That article is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Ring, Google and the Police: What to Know About Emergency Requests for Video Footage

The law lets Ring and Google share user footage with police during emergencies without consent and without warrants. Here's everything you should know.

A Ring video doorbell mounted to a stone exterior wall.
I Have 5G at Home, So Why Can't I Get 5G Home Internet? 

Although you see those precious 5G bars on your mobile device, you might still have to wait to sign up for home broadband service.  

Frustrated young woman looking at her phone while sitting at her home desk where her laptop is open.
Hiding Hate in Plain Sight: How Social Media Sites Misread Sarcasm

Irony can make it tough for social networks to determine a user's intent and provides a level of plausible deniability.

A woman's silhouette is holding a smartphone with an Instagram logo in the background
It's 2022, and I'm Still Losing My Apple TV Remote

Where's the Find My Remote feature we all need?  

Backside of the Apple TV remote
In the Metaverse, Your Heart Can Be as True as the Boobs Are Fake 

Commentary: New HBO documentary We Met in Virtual Reality is a tender portrait of human connections made in VR -- sexism and ableism be damned.   

An illustration shows two VRChat sex demon avatars as toppers of a wedding cake, with a pair of large hands above the connected by a red ribbon connected to the ring fingers.
Europe's Devastating Heat Wave Shows Keeping Calm and Carrying On Is Not an Option  

Commentary: Every moment we waste on muddling through rather than aggressively following the science is a moment we lose to slow the escalating climate crisis.

Aerial view of wildfire damage in London
The Future of Philanthropy Could Be on the Blockchain  

So-called impact DAOs are cryptocurrency's attempt to address failing institutional support for the public good. Will they work?   

Woman hanging onto cryptocurrency balloons
The Low-Cost VR Honeymoon Is Over

Get ready for a wave of expensive VR headsets. Even at $101 more expensive, the Meta Quest 2 may be the cheapest of the bunch.  

The Meta Quest 2 against a red background
I Drove GM's New Lunar Buggy on the 'Moon'   

The Lunar Mobility Vehicle can reach a top speed of 12 mph.

Two silhouetted engineers sit at a control panel overlooking a sorry soul locked in the simulator chamber.
