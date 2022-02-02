Save big when going out to eat with a $100 Restaurant.com credit for just $18

Restaurant.com

Trying to save money on your next meal? Going to a restaurant can be a splurge, but Restaurant.com is paving the way to better deals no matter what you're in the mood for. Restaurant.com has partnerships with over 62,000 restaurants nationwide including popular favorites like IHOP, Subway, House of Blues and more, so you can always find something tasty to order. Right now you can and snag the same value for only $18.

When you purchase an e-gift card from Restaurant.com, your credits will never expire and they can be applied anywhere on the website, whether it's for dine-in, takeout or delivery. After purchasing this deal, just head to Restaurant.com to redeem your code, then search for participating restaurants near you to see what's currently available. With more than 500,000 deals available every day, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at a fraction of the cost. Restaurant.com even partners with Edible Arrangements, which might come in handy since Valentine's Day is right around the corner.