Preserve Your Memories With 38% Off Nixplay Digital Picture Frames

Have you ever wished you could share some of your most treasured experiences with family and friends without sending a slew of photographs via text or email? That and more may be accomplished with this digital frame from Nixplay. Nixplay digital frames are currently $130, the original price on Amazon.

These Nixplay touchscreen digital frames are available in two colors: wood effect and black. There's a smart sensor that turns the frame on when someone is in the room and goes right back to sleep when they're not. And when connected to Nixplay's mobile app for iOS and Google Play, you'll have Google Photos, Dropbox, Facebook, Instagram and FujiFilm printing integration too, so your posts can automatically appear in the frame's rolling photo album.

With this digital frame, you may be wondering if your images are safe and secured, and Nixplay has features for that as well. You can not only invite family and friends to contribute their photos to a shared playlist that you control, but you can also create a photo-sharing network for your private life that is encrypted and stored in the US.

CNET's Cheapskate emeritus Rick Broida is a huge fan of digital photo frames, proclaiming them (and Nixplay in particular) "the best gift ever." With Mother's Day approaching this Sunday, May 8, this frame would make a lovely present for your mom, grandmother, aunt or anybody else who enjoys photos and family memories.

