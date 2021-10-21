Messermeister's pumpkin carving set is $7 shipped (save $23)

Messermeister

Call me basic, but one of the most fun parties my friends and I throw is a pumpkin carving soiree: some good food, fall beers and jack-o'-lanterns carved with varying levels of skill (I'm mostly there for the pumpkin ale). And if you're planning to turn a few gourds into gorgeous works of art this season, grab a high-quality (normally $30) plus free shipping at Pottery Barn.

Warning: It arrives dangerously close to Halloween (the earliest date is Oct. 26) but this is a high-quality set that you'll thank yourself for snagging on sale when next year rolls around.

The carving normally retails for $30 or more and is crafted by German blade experts Messermeister, so it should hold up against some serious torque. It comes with a pumpkin scraper for getting the guts out, a 3.5-inch sawtooth carver for cutting out patterns and edges and a long, thin semi-flexible blade for meticulously finishing decorations and details.