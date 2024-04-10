You're Probably Not Cleaning Your Pillow Enough; Here's Why

Instead of counting sheep to fall asleep, you might want to count bacteria -- that is, the number of bacteria present in your unwashed pillow.

Your pillows can accumulate a lot of germs over a few months, thanks to saliva stains and sweat. On top of that, pillows are magnets for allergens. Dust mites feed on your dead skin cells, and they could be living under your head and face every night.

We can help you make sure your pillows are sanitary. We've laid out some tips for the best way to wash your pillow without making it lumpy and ruining the fluffiness that helps you sleep so well in the first place. (For more cleaning tips, check out how to clean your mattress and how to declutter your closet.)

First, check the pillow's tag

You need to make sure that you don't ruin your pillow in the washing process, so check if it's made of any materials that need special attention. Foam pillows, for instance, can't go in the washer, but they can be hand-vacuumed or spot-cleaned.

Vera Peterson, the president of Molly Maid, told CNET you should check all the laundering instructions on your pillow's tag to make sure it's machine-friendly. If there are no warnings against the washing machine, it's fine to wash your pillows in the washing machine.

How often should you wash a pillow?

Pillows need to be washed regularly. Peterson recommends washing pillows twice a year. In warmer clients, she suggests washing pillows four times per year.

What's the best way to clean a pillow?

The key to preventing pillows from getting lumpy is washing two pillows at the same time since the two pillows will balance out in the washer. To keep your pillows from getting damaged, place them in the washer vertically and use a mild, liquid detergent.

"Be sure to read the care label before washing and follow the instructions," Peterson said. "However, if the label is no longer on your pillow, wash both of your pillows at the same time in hot water on a gentle cycle."

Keep in mind that the biggest mistake you can make when washing your pillow is just tossing it in with a small load of laundry. That can lead the pillow to become damaged or lumpy.

Can you hand wash a pillow?

If your pillows aren't machine-safe, hand washing can prevent your pillow from getting damaged while getting it just as clean. Peterson said the best way to hand wash is to fill up a large sink or bathtub with warm water then add a few drops of your favorite liquid detergent. You should submerge your pillow and massage it for several minutes to let the detergent seep into it.

After 10 minutes, rinse your pillow with warm water and wring out the water and residue. Next, dry off the pillow with a towel and let it dry completely before putting the pillowcase back on.

If your pillow is stained or discolored, you can clean it with an efficient hand-wash method. eyepark/Getty Images

Can you put a pillow in the dryer?

It's perfectly fine to put most pillows in the dryer after washing. Just be sure to place them on a gentle cycle and low heat.

Peterson shared a neat trick for drying pillows: Toss in a few tennis balls with the pillow when drying to help loosen any clumped-up stuffing from washing. If the tag on your pillow says it is not safe for the dryer, you can wrap the wet pillow in a towel to absorb moisture and then let it air dry.

When is it time to replace a pillow?

Peterson said you can test if it's time to ditch a pillow with this easy trick: Fold it in half and if it doesn't spring back open when folded, it's time to buy a new pillow.

Keeping things clean around your home is vital. For more, learn about how to clean workout clothes, your running shoes and your yoga mat.

Try these cleaning tips next