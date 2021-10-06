Nintendo Switch OLED review Apple-Dell deal could have changed history Facebook whistleblower Windows 11 install Squid Game subtitles Tardigrade discovery
Upgrade your living room with furniture discounts up to 30% off at Amazon

Bring out your inner interior designer with new living room furniture.

As I prepare to close on my first home, I've recently found myself scouring online retailers to find good sales on furniture -- and today's Amazon sale is just that. The company is offering 30% off living room furniture so you can unlock your inner interior designer. While I'm not a professional designer of any sort, I think my years of watching This Old House and Trading Spaces can give me enough amateur expertise to say that you'll find at least a few eye-catching pieces.

While not every single piece of living room furniture is on sale right now, you'll get a range of styles that you can mix and match, and a variety of furniture such as media consoles, couches, storage and more, all of which will combine to make your living room feel like home. For instance, there's a Christopher Knight Home modern round coffee table in silver for $144 that looks nice for anyone who likes that architectural style. If you're more into a rural motif, you can check out the Walker Edison farmhouse sliding storage console for $138 to give your space a farmhouse chic look. 