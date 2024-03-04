Trader Joe's Recalls 61,000 Pounds of Chicken Soup Dumplings Due to Plastic Found in Food

Trader Joe's announced the recall of 61,000 lbs of its popular chicken soup dumplings amid reports that pieces of plastic originating from a marker pen were found in the frozen dim sum. So far, no illness or injury has been reported but Trader Joe's is urging anyone with a box of its signature Trader Joe's-branded soup dumplings to discard them immediately.

The potentially affected product is TJ's six-ounce boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings and carry lot codes 03.07.25.C1-1 or 03.07.25.C1-2 printed on the side. They were produced on Dec. 7, 2023.

A post announcing the recall went live on Trader Joe's website on Saturday, March 2 and reads:

"To our valued customers,

We are recalling Trader Joe's Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings (SKU# 54988) with the best-by date 03.07.25 and lot code C1-1 or C1-2 due to the potential presence of foreign material (plastic). No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date. If you purchased Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings with the best-by date 03.07.25 and lot code C1-1 or C1-2, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 5:00 pm PT] or send us an email."

According to an announcement posted to the USDA's website on March 2, the manufacturer behind Trader Joe's allegedly tainted dumplings is CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation based in Beaumont, CA.