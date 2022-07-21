This Common Cooking Habit Is Ramping Up Your Electric Bill

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

It's summer, and Americans are dealing with rising inflation, high gas prices and now, skyrocketing electric bills. With all of that going on, you might be looking for ways to cut down on your spending at home. Look no further than your stovetop. While using the stove probably seems foolproof, you might be missing a simple thing that can save you money on your electric bill over time: Matching your pot size to the burner size.

Turns out putting a small pot on a large burner is probably costing you. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy found that putting a 6-inch pan on an 8-inch burner, for example, wastes over 40% of the heat created by the burner. Using the right size pot or pan can actually save you around $36 a year if you use an electric range and $18 a year for a gas range.

Another cooking tip that can save you money: If you keep a lid on your pans while cooking, you can set a lower temperature on your stove, and can decrease your energy use by up to 66%.

So the next time you shop for pots and pans, make sure you buy them in sizes that correspond with your burner sizes. Until then, try to match your pot size to burner size as closely as possible.

