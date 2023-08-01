The Makers of the Meater Plus Meat Probe Now Have a Cutting Board and I Love It

James Bricknell / CNET

All the way back in 2017, we reviewed the original Meater wireless meat probe and since then the updated Meater Plus has been one of our favorite grilling accessories of this year. Now, Meater is branching out with a heavy-duty cutting block made to match your Meater Plus and add some style to your grilling season.

Like the case for the Meater Plus, the Meater Board is made from bamboo, a sustainable material that's incredibly strong and long]-lasting. It's smooth too and gives the Board a shiny finish even before you add the mineral oil it recommends. Pro tip: Always oil your cutting boards before you use them and never put them in the dishwasher. The oil keeps them clean and helps make them non-stick.

While one side of the Board is completely flat -- useful for displaying food or cutting vegetables or bread -- the other side has a deep channel that will help draw liquids away from your meat as you cut. It even has a pour spout in one corner so you can easily dispose of the juices, or use them in gravy if you're elite.

Now it is $125, and that is a lot of money for a chunk of wood used to cut meat. I get it. But as far as lumps of wood go, this one looks great in your kitchen, it's big enough to cut even the biggest brisket at 19.6 by 14.9 by 1.2 inches, and the weight enforces that feeling of quality. The Meater Board is a statement piece that can be used in your kitchen for years to come if you treat it right.

I've really enjoyed using the Meater Board as an all-in-one solution for my needs. I use one side of the board to cut the raw materials -- vegetables mostly -- of the meal, use it to carry them out to the grill, then flip it over and use the other side to carry the cooked meat and veg back in. Then, to save on making more mess to wash up, I serve the meat on the Board. It looks amazing, and with a little soap and water, is ready for the next round. It's well worth the price if you love grilling, or want a reliable cutting board that will last a long time.