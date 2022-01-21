Savings are hot at Bloomingdale's with $284 off a Staub Dutch oven

Staub

When we're in the middle of another cold winter, there's nothing better than a hot, cozy cup of soup or bowl of curry to help warm your bones. And one of the best ways to make these is in a traditional Dutch oven -- or "cocotte." A proper cocotte can stretch well into the hundreds when it comes to price, but right now, this 4-quart Staub with a glass lid is just $130 at Bloomingdale's, down $284 from the usual price. The offer is available until Jan. 23, but stock is already low, so act fast.

And if you don't mind your pot in red, . That's the lowest price we've seen on this luxury piece of French cookware.

Like most traditional cocottes, this 4-quart Staub is constructed from cast iron, perfect for slow-cooking meats and veggies. It also sports an enamel coating, which helps achieve picture-prefect browning and braising and cleans as easily as nonstick.

The clear glass lid provides exceptional heat retention and allows you to keep an eye on your food without removing it and losing precious degrees. It's oven-safe up to 500° F, and while it is technically dishwasher safe, hand washing is always recommended.