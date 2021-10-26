Save up to 38% on select Ryobi One Plus cordless power tools today

Ryobi

For a lot of at-home DIY folks, Ryobi power tools strike that perfect balance between cost and function. Its universal battery can be shared across dozens of tools, from reciprocating saws to tire inflators, making it easy to build out a collection without breaking the bank. It also means when there's a sale on Ryobi tools, and you already own at least one, it's much easier to add to your collection. Home Depot is offering exactly that, and as long as you already have the battery, some of these sales are pretty great. Here's what we've found:









If you're new to the Ryobi tool ecosystem and want to give it a shot, you are also in luck today. Home Depot has the Ryobi six-tool kit with two batteries for $199, which is $100 cheaper than usual.

There's a lot to like about the bright yellow Ryobi tools, especially when you know this collection is for way more than just outdoor projects. For example, Ryobi has an amazing cordless hot glue gun for home crafts, which works with the standard Ryobi battery, though that is not part of today's sale. Once you get started collecting, the urge to try new projects around the house grows.