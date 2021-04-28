Save $30 on the self-heating Ember 14-ounce smart mug

Ember

I count my Ember mug among my most prized possessions. It keeps my morning coffee hot from the first sip to the last -- which may sound like a trivial thing, but once you've tried it, there's no going back. It was a gift, thankfully, because I could never bring myself to spend $100-$130 on one.

Worse still, discounts are extremely rare -- but thanks to Cheapskate reader Earl, I just discovered this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Costco has the . Regular price: $130. Yes, alas, you need a Costco membership to grab this deal

This second-edition Mug features an 80-minute battery, though it can last indefinitely if you set the mug down on its "coaster" charging base between sips. You use your phone and the Ember app to set your desired temperature, track your caffeine consumption and even customize the status LED.

I know: $100 is still an insane price, especially when you can buy, say, a travel mug or mug warmer for considerably less. I'm just telling you, if the house was on fire, this would be among the first three things I'd grab. (Not going on record about the other two.)

That's because there's something joyous about stepping away from your mug for 10 minutes and coming back to find it just as steaming hot as when you left it. So, yeah, if you need a great gift for a coffee lover, look no further.

