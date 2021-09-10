PlayStation Showcase 2021 Matrix Resurrections trailer debate Houseparty shuts down Apple event set for Sept. 14 Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos trial Space station photo captures Earth's edge
Save $20 on this Dash Deluxe juicer and enjoy fresh OJ every morning

Upgrade your mornings with a simple juicer that can make energizing drinks.

Everyone has a morning ritual. For some, it's making a hot cup of coffee or tea, and for others, it's juicing. Unlike the juicers of the past, this one is simple to use with fruits like oranges and strawberries, so it's easy to add more nutrients into your diet. It's also a small juicer, making it a great option for people who live in smaller homes. So while there are many other juicers you can use, this one from Dash Deluxe is worth a look, particularly with today's deal. Originally listed at $80, it's dropped down to $60 on Woot.

In addition to its compact size, this Dash Deluxe juice has the helpful ability to separate pulp easily. And if you're up for some frozen treats like sorbet, the included frozen attachment can whip up a treat effectively. This budget kitchen brand offers reliable performance, so if you're looking for a small juicer, hop over and get it before the deal ends.