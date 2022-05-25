Save 15% On Delicious Desserts From Milk Bar When You Spend $50 or More

Craving something scrumptious? Satisfy your sweet tooth with some tasty treats from . As a CNET reader, you can save 15% off your Milk Bar order of $50 or more when you use code CNET15 at checkout now through May 31.

, , , and more are all on the menu, along with other fun treats, including some options. There are even for sale if you want to pick up something inspiring for the aspiring baker in your life. The sweet shop delivers delicious desserts nationwide, so give into temptation and treat yourself (or someone you love) today.

Milk Bar is different from other bakeries you may have tried. The treats are made with fewer preservatives than competitors and every recipe prioritizes using natural flavors. While major cities have walk-in stores you can visit, shipping is the best way to enjoy these treats where you live.