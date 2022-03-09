Everything Apple Just Announced Antarctica's Most Famous Shipwreck Found Apple's iPhone SE is $429 iOS 15.4 Arrives Next Week 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' tweets classic greeting More Free COVID Tests
Save $140 on Ninja's Supercharged Air-Frying Toaster Oven

It's the most powerful toaster oven we've tested and it's nearly half off -- today only.

You might know something about air fryers by now, and I'm willing to bet you've handled a toaster oven before. What you might not know is some toaster ovens now come with air frying functions. Some are better than others and then there's the best. That would be Ninja's insanely powerful flip-up Foodi toaster oven and air fryer. It's currently on deep discount at Best Buy for just $150 and down $140 from the normal price. 

An almost identical model-- same wattage, function and cooking capacity but with slightly different design and controls -- topped our list of best air-frying toaster ovens in a sprawling test.

Besides being a remarkably accurate and even-cooking toaster oven with the capacity to hold nine slices of bread or a 13-inch pizza, the Ninja Foodi air fries and does it about as well and as fast as any model we've tested. Even better, the entire toaster flips upright on a back hinge when not in use giving you more counter space. When upright, it's about 8 inches from front to back. Pretty cool, right?

Long story short: If you're looking for a powerful toaster with lightning-fast preheat times and the ability to air fry the dickens out of chicken wings, french fries and much more, this is the one to buy. And now is the time to buy it while it's on sale for $150 at Best Buy.

