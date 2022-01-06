Rejuvenate your home with up to 22% off furniture and more at Apt2B

Apt2B

Now that we've officially made it into the new year, it is the perfect time to rejuvenate your home with some fresh new décor. Whether you're looking to completely redo your living room, or are just on the hunt for some fun accent pieces to spruce the place up, you'll find something to fall in live with at Apt2B. And right now, you can find it for less at the "Fresh Start" sale. To ring in the new year, Apt2B is offering 15% off everything sitewide, and 22% off any orders over $2,999. You can .

Apt2B has a huge array of furniture and décor available , with styles that will look great in any home. There's is everything from bedroom pieces, like this modern , to living room accessories, like this colorful There are plenty of bigger pieces too, like mattresses and sofas. You can even to build the cozy living room you've always dreamed of. The sale, which also includes free delivery on everything, only runs until Monday, Jan. 10, so be sure to get your orders in soon.