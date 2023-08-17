Over 1.5M Dehumidifiers Recalled for Fire Hazards: Check Your Model Number

About 1.5 million dehumidifiers sold under popular brand names like GE and Kenmore have been recalled because of fire and burn hazards, the US Consumer Product and Safety Commission said this week.

A recalled GE dehumidifier. CPSC

The dehumidifiers, manufactured by China-based Gree Electric Appliances, were recalled Wednesday after "reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage," according to the CPSC. They consist of 42 models with brand names GE, Kenmore, Norpole, Seabreeze and SoleusAir, manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014.

The dehumidifiers, which "can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers," were sold at stores such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears and Walmart. Their prices ranged between $110 and $400.

The model numbers of the recalled units are listed on the CPSC's website and below. You can determine if you have one of the affected units by locating the model number and date code printed on a sticker located on the back, front or side of your dehumidifier. The brand name and pint capacity are printed on the back, front or side.

If you have an affected unit, you should immediately stop using it and unplug it. Go to this page on Gree's website and scroll past the list of brand names and model numbers until you see the small "US Consumer Information Collection" link. Click that link, and in the pop-up window, enter your email, and you'll be contacted in six to eight weeks with information on how to register for the recall and get your refund.

Gree, based in Zhuhai, China, said it's voluntarily recalling the dehumidifiers in conjunction with the CPSC.

If you're in need of a new dehumidifier, here are some effective and efficient options that could serve as alternatives. Dehumidifiers help remove moisture and humidity from your home, and the right one can even help you combat home damage. Here's more on how they work and how to properly install one.

Model numbers of recalled units

Here are the model numbers and capacity for the recalled dehumidifiers, provided by the CPSC:

Kenmore

407.53530310 / 30 pint.

407.53550310 / 50 pint.

407.53570310 / 70 pint.

407.53571310 / 70 pint.

GE

ADEH50LPQ1 / 50 pint.

ADEH50LQQ1 / 50 pint.

ADEH50LRL1 / 50 pint.

ADEL30LRQ1 / 30 pint.

ADEL50LRL1 / 50 pint.

ADEL70LRL1 / 70 pint.

ADER30LPQ1 / 30 pint.

ADER30LQQ1 / 30 pint.

ADER40LPQ1 / 40 pint.

ADER40LQQ1 / 40 pint.

ADER50LPQ1 / 50 pint.

ADER50LQQ1 / 50 pint.

ADER50LRL1 / 50 pint.

ADER50LSL1 (with date code 01/14) / 50 pint.

ADER65LPQ1 / 65 pint.

ADER65LQQ1 / 65 pint.

ADER70LRL1 / 70 pint.

ADEW30LPQ1 / 30 pint.

ADEW30LQQ1 / 30 pint.

ADEW50LPQ1 / 50 pint.

ADEW50LQQ1 / 50 pint.

ADEW50LRL1 / 50 pint.

ADEW65LPQ1 / 65 pint.

ADEW65LQQ1 / 65 pint.

ADEW70LRL1 / 70 pint.

SoleusAir

GL-DEH-45F-2Q3 / 45 pint.

GL-DEH-70EIP-6L3 / 70 pint.

GL-DEH-70F-2L3 / 70 pint.

GM-DEH-30M-1Q3 / 30 pint.

GM-DEH-45-1Q3 / 45 pint.

GM-DEH-70-1L3 / 70 pint.

SG-DEH-25-4 / 25 pint.

SG-DEH-30E-1Q3 / 30 pint.

SG-DEH-45E-1Q3 / 45 pint.

SG-DEH-70E-1L3 / 70 pint.

SG-DEH-70E-2L3 / 70 pint.

Seabreeze

DH470SB / 70 pint.

Norpole