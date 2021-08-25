One of the best home weather reporting kits is near its all-time lowest price

AcuRite

There's no such thing as too much information when it comes to the weather, but you don't need to get all of your information from the weather reporter on TV anymore. There are really neat at-home kits to help give you accurate weather reporting and forecasts relevant to the street you live on, which give you a lot more local info. Normally these weather machines are a little on the expensive side, but for the first time in a year and a half the price for this particular weather reporting kit has dropped to $135.

The AcuRite Smart Weather Station puts a small weather reporting system somewhere near your house and feeds a ton of useful weather information to a wireless screen you put anywhere in your home. You can get an enormous amount of local weather information like barometric pressure, wind speed and temperature trends at a glance, or you can connect it to Alexa and have that information read to you.

If you want to share this weather information with a larger audience, you can even register your Smart Weather Station with a community weather system called Weather Underground and that information can be used in aggregate with other systems in the area to provide more accurate weather reporting on a community level.

These are cool systems to have if you're in to weather data, and a price drop this good hasn't been seen in a long time. For comparison, it's currently .