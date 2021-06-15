Nebia

The Nebia Quattro looks like an ordinary showerhead at first glance. The model I tested has a polished chrome finish that would blend into a variety of bathroom decors. It's not connected to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It doesn't really have any tricks like built-in speakers or fancy controls. In a lot of ways, it is an ordinary showerhead.

It's also the latest model from a startup that has already made millions kickstarting similar spa showerheads. This version is called the Quattro because it has four spray settings, including a more intense one along with the mist setting. Nebia has now partnered with bathroom giant Moen and is backed by big names in tech like Apple's Tim Cook and the Schmidt Family Foundation, founded by Eric Schmidt, who's executive chairman of Google. Despite being ordinary on the surface, the Quattro is loaded with pedigree.

The goal of the Quattro is to bring a spa-like experience to your bathroom with an easy-to-install and affordable showerhead that also saves water. The Quattro launches on Kickstarter on Tuesday for a reasonable $100 preorder. Even at retail, the $130 price is a solid deal, as after spending a couple of days with it, I can attest that the spa settings feel great, though even the new "Hard Spray" won't cut it if you like to really feel the pressure. Look elsewhere if you prioritize intensity when you shower, but the Quattro is worth your consideration if you like to relax as you bathe.

7.3 Nebia by Moen Quattro Like Great coverage on all spray settings

Easy to install

It's economical with water and you'll barely notice as you shower. Don't Like The soft spray and angel hair modes lack intensity.

Even the hard spray mode won't satisfy those looking for a forceful shower.

A gentle quartet

The Nebia by Moen Quattro Showerhead made a poor first impression on me. Installation was pleasingly easy as advertised, but when I turned it on to check for leaks, the width of the default stream caught me off guard and sprayed me in the face.

That same width proved beneficial once I actually jumped into the shower. The coverage of the Quattro's Hard Spray mode felt terrific. It's the newest mode for Nebia and the most like a traditional shower spray, but it's still wide and gentle enough to be relaxing.

The exact install process could be different depending on your setup, but for me, it was similar to changing a lightbulb. You just need to unscrew your existing showerhead and screw the new one into place. I also used a little plumber's tape and a wrench to make sure it was snug. The process took me less than five minutes, though it's not markedly different from any of the showerheads I tested for CNET's best list.

Once it was up and running, I used the new Hard Spray mode most of the time. Other options include a concentrated stream called Angel Hair, which uses the central nozzles to focus the water; the misty Soft Spray, which is the spa-like mode Nebia models are known for; and a Super Saver mode that felt to me like a slightly more concentrated version of the Hard Spray.

I showered for the first time without looking up the names and intended uses for the various modes, and found both the Angel Hair and Soft Spray settings to be kind of pointless. Given the concentrated look of the stream of Angel Hair, I was expecting the kind of intensity of a focused spray in lots of other showers, but it's still incredibly gentle.

As for the Soft Spray, I get the appeal. Standing in a warm mist felt great, but I'm too impatient to shower that way.

I had a tough time distinguishing the Hard Spray and the Super Saver modes, which is to Nebia's credit. I ended up preferring the Hard Spray, but the Super Saver is pretty close and it runs at a super-economical 1.3 gallons per minute.

All three of the other modes fit into the Quattro's economical 1.5-gallon-per-minute rating, which is as low as any model I tested when searching for the best showerhead. The Quattro is certified by the EPA WaterSense program.

That said, if all you want to do is save water, my favorite model -- the High Sierra Classic Plus -- is only $40 with the same 1.5 gpm rating. It's also more intense but has fewer settings.

The Hard Spray on the Quattro did strike the balance I was looking for in terms of coverage and pressure. It's a touch gentle for my tastes, though suitable to get the job done. The coverage part was particularly good; just keep in mind the width of the spray if you have a narrow shower enclosure. Prepare to be quick with your curtain or shower door after you turn it on so the rest of your bathroom doesn't get a spritz.

Nebia also offers quite a few finish options for the Quattro. Again, I tested the chrome model, but they also have brushed nickel, matte black, brushed gold, and oil rubbed bronze. You can also preorder a magnetic handheld version for a little more. The fixed rainshower is $100 on preorder or $130 at retail. The handheld is $110 and $140. Both are expected to ship in August.

The verdict

For all of the hype of its Kickstarter pedigree and high profile backers, the Nebia by Moen Quattro is still mostly an ordinary showerhead, but that's not a bad thing. Especially given that it's affordable for your wallet and economical at saving water, the Quattro does a good job of providing full coverage across a number of spray settings.

The spa-like soft spray wasn't for me, but I can imagine how others would find it incredibly soothing, and the Hard Spray hits a nice balance with engrossing coverage and fine pressure. If you like a more intense shower, check out our best list for other options as the Quattro probably doesn't have a setting for you.

The Nebia by Moen Quattro is a good option if you like a gentle touch while you clean. It's a competent shower that can help you relax in the morning and save water in the process.