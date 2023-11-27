My Reliable Handheld KitchenAid Blender Is $15 Off for Cyber Monday

I'm from Wisconsin, which means I'm obligated to make beer cheese soup. Last year, I didn't have a blender or any way to puree the vegetables (carrots, celery and onions are a must for beer cheese), so I bought this KitchenAid Variable-Speed Hand Blender. And good news: it's $15 off for Cyber Monday at Amazon, Target and Best Buy.

To be fair, this is the only hand-held blender I've owned so I can't do a back-to-back comparison, but I have zero complaints. This device is easy to use and easy to clean (the blade part is detachable). Its power button also allows you to control the speed of the blade, depending on how much power you want behind that puree.

This immersion blender also comes with a container/blending jar, which I haven't used for smoothies but instead as convenient storage for my dog's food. As a bonus, the blender is easy on the eyes and comes in fun colors. I have the "ice blue" version, but there are also colors like "passion red" and "blue velvet." Happy cooking!

