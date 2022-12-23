The Miroco Milk Frother Is the Best Gift for the Budget-Savvy Morning Lover

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Whether you're an early bird or someone who prefers to sleep in, we all like to start the day off with our beverage of choice.

For me, it's a matcha latte. For others it's a cappuccino. That first sip sets you up for success for the rest of the day. But commuting to your favorite coffee shop can eat into your busy schedule and take a bite out of your wallet, especially if it's a daily ritual. That's where the Miroco Milk Frother comes in.

Why it's a great gift: The Miroco Milk Frother lets you become a barista from the comfort of your home. Simply add your milk of choice, select the level of foam, and let the frother do the rest. Whip up warm, silky-smooth microfoam for lattes, cappuccinos, mochas and more within minutes, no commuting required.

The Miroco Milk Frother's sleek design comes in white and black, the perfect neutral color palette to add to any kitchen without taking up too much counter space. If you're buying for someone who doesn't like hot beverages, no problem: The Miroco Milk Frother lets you make cold foam, too. If you know someone who's looking to save time, money and peace of mind, get them the Miroco Milk Frother this holiday season.

What you'll pay: The list price of the Miroco Milk Frother is $40, but it's often on sale for $30 or less.