July 4th Best Buy sales: Deals on refrigerators, an inflatable water park, Thinkware dashcam and more

always has amazing deals during the 4th of July weekend, and this year's Independence Day sale is no exception. While the retailer had tons of competing sale items available last month during Amazon Prime Day, the deals aren't slowing down for July 4th. You can find plenty of big sales on select items across the site and in the store this holiday weekend. To give you a hand, we've sifted through all the July 4th Best Buy sales items and collected a few of our favorite deep discount options for you to check out.

Best Buy This compact top-freezer 11.6 cubic feet refrigerator is perfect for a smaller space like an apartment or den. With easy-to-adjust electronic temperature control, reversible doors and an optional ice-making kit, this little fridge has everything you need without the big price tag. The black and white models are now only $30 and you can get the stainless steel silver for $30 more.

Best Buy It's hot out, and this is the perfect thing to keep your kids cool. Don't have kids? Grab your favorite drink and let your neighbors stare at you as you enjoy being less warm than them. It's $150 cheaper right now, so you'll be the one laughing in the end.

Best Buy Whether you're hitting the road for the summer or getting ready to return to the office. It's prudent to invest in a good dashboard camera. Save yourself the headache of dealing with insurance companies and other automotive drama with this X700 dashcam kit from Thinkware. This combo features a full HD 1080p front-mounted camera, rear camera, 2.7-inch LCD screen and GPS antenna for only $170. The X700 was even designed with additional thermal protection for those hotter than normal states.

Best Buy It's common knowledge that solid-state drives are superior -- cool-running, silent and much faster than their disk counterparts. If you've been waiting to upgrade that sluggish desktop, laptop or even game console, now is the time with the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA drive for only $60. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen in the past year for drives of similar capacity.

