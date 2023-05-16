Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
The Secret to Less BurnoutApple Watch Ultra DealMusk Is Right: Regulate AI NowSony Xperia 1 V ReviewBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Credit CardsFind Movers You Can Trust
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

How to Get Stubborn Cookware Stains Out of Pots and Pans

They call it stainless steel for a reason, but often it takes more than soap and a scrub to get it shining again. Here's how to get baked-in stains off of pots and pans in minutes.

david-watsky-headshot
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
David Watsky
2 min read
stained pan in sink

These seemingly baked-in skillet stains aren't as permanent as they might seem. 

 David Watsky/CNET
CNET Home Tips logo

Despite the name, a stainless steel skillet may pick up some stains over the course of its life that appear impossible to remove. Even if you clean your frying pan after each use and dry it thoroughly, there's no guarantee that it won't oxidize, creating a rainbow-hued discoloration that can make a pan look dirty -- even when it's not. 

There are an awful lot of opinions out there when it comes to cleaning pots and pans, and no shortage of specialty products and harsh cleaners designed to lift those deep skillet stains. But two pantry staples are all you need to clean even the dingiest pans. Having tried a series of home remedies for cloudy skillets and tie-dyed fry pans, one method reigns supreme. And now the good news: It's easy, takes about seven minutes to complete and requires inexpensive ingredients you likely already have on hand. 

The Best Stainless Steel Frying Pans for 2023 See at Cnet
The Best Stainless Steel Frying Pans for 2023

This method is best for cleaning pans with baked-in water and heat stains. For pans that have scorch marks or caked-on food, you might try using a pan scraper or dryer sheet (That's right: A dryer sheet.) And if you're working with a cast-iron skillet you'll want to use this other trick to get it clean.

The goal is to get those dingy stainless-steel pots and pans bright and shiny again so you can be proud to hang them above the stove. Below is the best way to clean stainless steel cookware.

What you'll need to clean your stainless steel frying pan

baking soda white vinegar and scrub brush on counter

Here's everything you need to get that stainless steel cookware shining like new. 

 David Watsky/CNET

How to get stubborn stains out of stainless-steel cookware

Step 1: Sprinkle the stained pot or pan with one tablespoon of baking soda.

Step 2: Fill the pot or pan with one part vinegar and two parts tap water. It will cause a little temporary fizzing and foaming, so be sure to add the liquid carefully. 

Step 3: Boil the pan or pot on high heat for about five minutes -- or longer, if the stains are particularly heavy. Cover the pan so the boiling solution can reach all the way up the sides without spilling over onto the stovetop.

skillet with boiling water on stove

Get the vinegar and baking soda solution to a rolling boil. Covering the pot or pan will allow the mixture to treat all the way up the sides without spilling over. 

 David Watsky/CNET

Step 4: Remove the pot or pan from the heat and drain most of the hot liquid carefully leaving only a few ounces. Let it cool. 

Step 5: Scrub any visible stains vigorously using the special nonmetal scrubber and remaining liquid until they lift.

Step 6: Dry the cookware thoroughly before putting it away. 

Voila!

clean frying pan on stove

Just a few minutes and your dingy pan will look like it did when it came out of the box. 

 David Watsky/CNET

More cleaning hacks for you to try