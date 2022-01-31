Experience next-level comfort with 25% off sitewide at Moon Pod

Moon Pod

Think bean bags are just for kids? I certainly don't blame you. With stiff joints or a bad back, the idea of lounging in a loose, unsupportive blob of fabric sounds more painful than restful. But with Moon Pod's supremely comfortable ergonomic design, it might be time to reconsider. Moon Pod makes cozy, supportive beanbags and accessories designed to be comfortable for everyone, and right now you can try them out for 25% off with the sitewide sale running from now until Feb. 14.

With its ergonomic design, the Moon Pod is designed to be comfortable and supportive no matter what position you use it in, whether you want to lie flat or sit upright. It's filled with high-density beads to mimic the sensation of floating, and is covered in a supportive dual membrane engineered to mold to any body shape or position. At $100 off, you can . And if you feel like taking your relaxing to the next level, you can bolster your setup with a or a , both of which are on sale for $139.