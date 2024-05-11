Don't Crush Your Metal Cans When You Recycle Them. Here's Why

You want to do your part to help the planet, and that can be as simple as dropping your empty soda cans or aerosol cans into the recycling bin. All metal cans -- including aluminum and steel -- are infinitely recyclable, and according to the American and Iron Steel Institute, more than 90% of the co-products from the steelmaking process are reused or recycled. But if you go to the recycling bin with, say, a can of soda that's still half-full, you may be doing more harm than good. There are a few ways that you could be recycling incorrectly, which means you could end up contaminating an entire batch of recyclable materials.

Since metals are nonrenewable natural resources (they can't be replaced as quickly as they're used), they're limited in supply, which is why it's important to recycle your cans. What's more, metals can be recycled over and over without the material losing quality. It's worth contacting your local recycling center to learn the best procedures for recycling metal cans. Some may ask that you bring the cans directly to the recycling center, rather than placing them in your recycling bin.

Here's how to recycle your metal cans, and what not to do. For more, here's what to know about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

What types of metal cans are recyclable?

All metal cans are recyclable, but examples include:

Beverage cans, like soda and beer, including the tabs

Paint cans

Canned goods

Aerosol cans

Cleaning metal cans

Don't do this: Toss cans into the recycling bin before cleaning. If foods or liquids are left in the cans, they can contaminate an entire batch of recyclables.

Do this instead: Make sure all cans are clear of liquids or foods that could be left in the container. You can do this by rinsing the can when you're finished with it.

Also, ask your local recycling center to see if you need to remove the paper labels from the can or if it's part of their process.

What to do with the lids

Canned goods: Don't remove the lid only halfway before placing it into the recycling bin. Instead, completely remove the lid from the can and place it inside the can (after rinsing).

Aerosol cans: Lids on aerosol cans are typically plastic, so you should remove those before putting the cans into the bin. The plastic lids should go with other plastic recyclables.

Clean out all cans before recycling. Alina Bradford/CNET

What else should I do?

Avoid puncturing aerosol cans to remove the remaining liquid.

Make sure all paint is either dry or completely rinsed out before recycling. If you have leftover paint or other hazardous waste, take it to a drop-off center near you.

Don't crush aluminum cans before recycling because they can contaminate the batch.

For more recycling information, here's how to properly recycle plastic and the right way to recycle paper and cardboard.