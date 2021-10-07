Nintendo Switch OLED review Twitch leak Facebook whistleblower Metroid Dread Nobel Prize in chemistry Apple-Dell deal could have changed history
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Deals from Overstock's fall sale: Rugs, recliners, wall mirrors and more

Get up to 70% off those and other home decor items, plus free shipping.

Fall is a wonderful opportunity to transform your living space into something cozier for the colder months. It can also be the time to add a pop of color to fend off that dreary weather. Whether or not you already have an idea needing execution or if you're looking for some seasonal inspiration, check out Overstock's fall red tag sale

The home goods retailer is currently offering up to 70% off on thousands of select items, including furniture, mirrors, rugs and other home decors. New customers can get an additional 15% off their next order when they sign up for the email newsletter, and shipping is free.

Up to 70% off

Free shipping included

Find thousands of items to improve your home decor. Sample deals after discount include:

Abbyson Holloway Mid Century Top Grain Leather Pushback Recliner: 

Kate and Laurel Cates Rustic Wall Mirror:

Somerville Farmhouse Industrial 18-, 24- or 30-inch Wall Shelf

Dayle Modern Abstract Area Rug

15% off with newsletter sign up

New customers only

New Overstock shoppers can get a 15% off coupon when they sign up to the mailing list. That coupon is good for any order, even items on clearance.

