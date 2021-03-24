Calphalon's espresso machine and smart blender are at the lowest prices we've ever seen

Calphalon is a high-end kitchen brand known for smart home appliances and gadgetry all dressed up in a sleek black and silver uniform. Right now, Amazon is hosting a flash sale for the brand and there are some eye-popping deals to consider, especially If you're a coffee snob without means for making good espresso at home.

Quality espresso machines generally cost a pretty penny but right now the well-rated espresso machine is marked down to . We've only ever seen it drop even close to this low before when it fell to $210 last year and the Temp iQ normally hovers around $300 or more. In short: this is about as cheap as you'll find a real deal espresso machine to pull creamy, coffee shop-quality shots of java.

The Temp iQ espresso maker isn't the only Calphalon kitchen deal happening that's worthy of a gander, either. Amazon has the brand's sleek (it normally sells for $230), a and a -- down from $60.

Any one of these Calphalon deals has my personal endorsement, so check out the fearsome foursome of Calphalon kitchen products currently on major discount at Amazon -- while supplies last.

Calphalon The Calphalon will make either a single or double shot with ease and features a built-in steam wand for easy lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites. Worth noting that it does not have a built-in grinder, which is a nice feature, but the Calphalon model with grinder is double the price and probably not worth it, in my opinion. If you don't already have one, you can find a quality bean grinder for as little as $20 or $30.

Calphalon Calphalon's 1200-watt blender is also a hit in Amazon's buyer reviews and it's also down to the lowest price we've seen since the model launched two years ago. The sleek blender has five food settings for perfect shakes, smoothies, salsas and more. Plus, a reversible motor that senses when things need a change of direction makes for easier, more consistent blending. The Activesense blender comes with a large 2-liter blending vessel plus a 24-ounce blender cup and lid so you can whip up a drink and fly out the door.

Calphalon The beauty of a reliable and versatile countertop oven is how fast and precise you can cook things that would take much longer -- and use more energy -- in the big oven. This jet black smart oven has 12 handy presets including toast, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, warm, defrost and bread proof for all you amateur bakers. It's large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza but still won't dominate the counter. Signature Cool Touch technology keeps the outside cool while the inside gets scorching hot. The only thing this model doesn't have is an air fry function but it's still a solid deal on a premium countertop oven.