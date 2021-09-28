A supercharged Blendtec blender is 50% off right now

Blendtec

After my coffee maker, my blender is the kitchen appliance I use and abuse the most, whipping up protein shakes or smoothies on most mornings and often delegating much nastier tasks like pulsing blocks of cheese or grinding nuts and spices. If you do a lot of blending (or plan to start), springing for an upscale model is a worthwhile kitchen investment. As we speak, a powerful Blendtec Classic five-speed blender is . That's 50% off the list price and $80 cheaper than we found it anywhere else.

Blendtec is up there with other elite blender brands such as Vitamix, Ninja and Breville in terms of its performance. The Classic brings big power, speed and control to whip the heck out of frozen foods and dense ingredients. It'll even pulverize raw nuts and grains for easy nut milk or to make flour from scratch. If you need some proof of Blendtec's prowess, check out the wildly popular Will it Blend? video series, in which Blendtec takes everything from whole chickens to smartphones for a spin inside the various models.

With a 3-horsepower motor -- which I believe is more than my first car -- you won't have to question whether or not it can handle a blend and you can really nail consistency down to the finest grades. (Though the truth about horsepower in blenders is a little more complicated than the numbers imply.)

The Blendtec blender ships for free and it should arrive within the week. Trust me, if I didn't already have a power blender I love, I'd be all over this deal.

First published last year. Updated with new deal details.