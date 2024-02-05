We put together some performance charts to make it easier to see exactly how each unit held up to our testing. Since we're comparing the two smaller GE units to each other and three larger units to one another, we used different colors in the charts to more easily differentiate among them. In the chart below, the larger units appear in blue on the top of the chart and the smaller units appear in purple below.

Enlarge Image Megan Wollerton and Gianmarco Chumbe/CNET

As you can see above, the Keystone unit came in first for the larger units, maintaining a set point of 68 F for 54.3% of its run time. That result was followed by the Toshiba with 35.1% and finally the Frigidaire with 26.5%.

The GE Profile AHTT08BC dominated this test, coming in first among the smaller units with a whopping 94.7%, while the other GE unit maintained 68 degrees F for 32.5% of its run time. While we aren't directly comparing the performance of the larger and smaller units, it's worth noting that the AHTT08BC came in first overall, blowing away all of the other units with its ability to maintain a set temperature of 68 F.

Enlarge Image Megan Wollerton and Gianmarco Chumbe/CNET

In the second test -- how well each unit maintained its lowest temperature -- you'll see the larger units in green and the smaller units in yellow. Here, the results were much closer together. Among the larger units, the Frigidaire came in first with 58.9%, followed by the Keystone with 54.3% and the Toshiba with 43.7%.

The GE Profile AHTT08BC maintained its lowest temperature 61.6% of the time, while the GE AHEC05AC maintained its lowest temperature 53.6% of its runtime.

For the next set of charts, we looked at each unit's temperature changes over time. This time, we separated the charts into large and small units. First we'll look at the large units.

Enlarge Image Megan Wollerton and Gianmarco Chumbe/CNET

The Frigidaire, Toshiba and Keystone units followed very similar patterns as they worked toward the 68-degree set temperature. The chart below is more interesting, showing the GE Profile AHTT08BC getting cooler much more quickly than the AHEC05AC. While the AHTT08BC got cooler faster, it had more dramatic temperature changes. The AHEC05AC cooled more slowly, but showed less overall variation.

Enlarge Image Megan Wollerton and Gianmarco Chumbe/CNET