If you can't make it to the real Oktoberfest this year, you can certainly haul a taste of Munich to your doorstep with a speedy shipment of authentic German sausages. Oktoberfest, which begins on Sept. 17 this year and runs through Oct. 3, got its roots as a celebration of King Ludwig I's marriage to Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. These days, it's more about marrying great Bavarian beer with traditional German food, music and some general Wies'n revelry.

If you want to do as the Germans do for Oktoberfest, you'll need some supplies and we've uncovered the absolute best German sausages to order online that'll have you slap dancing in your lederhosen. There are several types of German sausages fit for Oktoberfest including brats, knackwurst, currywurst, bockwurst and weisswurst. Many of our favorite online butchers and specialty food purveyors stock these essential festival foods, including those made by the preeminent New York-based German butcher and sausage maker.

Best German sausages to order for Oktoberfest

Porter Road Porter Road is one of our favorite meat delivery services offering a huge selection of sausages of all kinds including German-style sausages. These juicy brats are made with pasture-raised pork, eggs and fresh cream and seasoned with white pepper, nutmeg and ginger.

iGourmet Mikkeller and Schaller & Weber are two beloved makers of German delights -- one of beer and the other, sausages. The two have collaborated on a special Butcher Bier Brat; traditional bratwurst made with Mikkeller NYC Butcher Bier. It's the Bavarian best of both worlds and perfect for Oktober.

Goldbelly Feed the entire Oktoberfest gang (and then some) with this 5-pound sampler of Schaller & Weber sausages. Through Goldbelly, you'll pick two types of German-style sausages from a list of eight (2.5 pounds of each). Options include brats, chicken brats and weisswurst.

Goldbelly This Oktoberfest feast has two types of brats, knackwurst, weisswurst (18 sausages in all) and two types of mustard, all for $85.

Harry & David For a little variety, try Harry & David's sausage sampler with traditional German brats but also Cajun andouille, traditional Italian and Canadian-style chicken sausage with cheddar and jalapenos.

Porter Road This is a classic brat recipe but Porter Road swapped out the pork for dry-aged beef and then added eggs and cream for a pillowy finish.

Beyond Meat Vegetarians and vegans can now enjoy a proper sausage fix. Surely you've heard about the plant-based meat alternatives from food-tech startups like Impossible and Beyond Meat. These meatless brats with all-vegan ingredients, courtesy of Beyond Meat, imitate the flavor of traditional German sausage and do a pretty darn good job of it.

KC Cattle Co. KC Cattle Co. is a butcher delivery service specializing in Wagyu beef products. The Wagyu summer sausage comes in two flavors, classic and jalapeno & cheese (for those who like their sausages spicy), and go great sliced and served with crackers, cheese and a frigid Kolsch.

Man Crates If you're looking for a DIY approach to sausage, this Man Crate comes with everything you'll need (except actual meat). The kit includes a Norpro Deluxe meat grinder and mincer, sausage casings and two sausage spice blends -- maple apple spice and merguez spice -- plus a home detail brush. These are decidedly less German in style but making sausages yourself has never been so easy.

