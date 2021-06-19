Best early Prime Day kitchen deals: Kitchen knives, blenders, grilling gear, wine glasses and more

Deal Savings Price

























































Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day has launched early, and kitchen deals are all over the place. You can score big saving on a versatile as well as a sharp set of . There's also a , and a whole lot more with deals on popular small appliances, kitchen gadgets, gizmos and even wine (literal wine) right now. Check out our full collection of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals below.

We just got a cryptic preview of what'll be on sale for Prime Day proper and it includes SodaStream Fizzi sparkling-water makers, Hestan ProBond collection cookware, Stasher reusable storage, Dash immersion hand blenders plus 40% off kitchen products from the retailer's own AmazonBasics home and kitchen line. But the best Prime Day deals usually hit without much warning, so continue to check back in with us as we'll be updating this multiple times per day.

It's not just Amazon launching major kitchen deals in June. Other retailers have announced counter-sales and those also include early discounts on kitchen essentials and cookware. We're keeping a close watch on Walmart, Macy's, Target, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sur La Table and top-ticket items such as the Always Pan, Instant Pot and Opal nugget icemaker are set to drop big in the coming days.

Some deals have already come and gone (sorry), but we expect the flash deals to continue all weekend up until the real-deal sale (June 21 and 22). Below you'll find the best early Prime Day kitchen and cookware deals available now. Be sure to check back often as we'll be updating this list with the latest bargains.

Crux I own this oven and the Crux has been as trusty a kitchen sidekick as any during this past 15 months stuck at home. It has slowly but surely replaced my large oven in daily use. I use it to broil fish, make chicken wings, french fries (air fried, of course), frozen dumplings and dim sum, reheat leftover pizza and more mundane duties such as toasting bread and bagels. It preheats incredibly fast and the air-frying function cooks stuff faster and crispier than you'd believe. Seriously, don't walk away once it's on or you'll come back to a cajun crust.

J.A. Henckels If you're in need of some sharp and sturdy kitchen knives, J.A. Henckels is a safe bet and this six-piece set with all the essentials and a pair of sheers is down to $100 at Macy's.

Amazon It is most definitely tong season and this set of two pairs has a nearly perfect score in 9,600 Amazon reviews. It's also down to $7 right now during the pre-Prime Day sale.

Amazon You can use these modern wine glasses for wine, to be certain, but I think they'd make even better vessels for fancy highball cocktails or an Aperol spritz.

Insignia I've looked before and this is as cheap as you'll find a large electric garbage can. I scanned the reviews and it appears to be a solid model with the occasional complaint about a slow sensor. The 8-gallon version, good for a bathroom or bedroom, is also down to $30.

NutriBullet This powerful little push-top blender was already down to a near-all-time low of $60 on HSN.com and then we discovered an active promo code HSN2021 which saves you another $20. That brings the 900-watt personal blender down to a measly $40, and that's honestly just too good to pass up.

Ninja This is a very solid all-around blender that's both powerful (1,000 watts) and easy to use. It'll occasionally drop lower than $70 by a few bucks but it usually hovers around $90 or $100.

Insignia This ultimate summer sidekick makes two different sizes of pellet ice, churns out as much as 26 pounds of it in a day and holds as much as 1.5 pounds of frozen water goodness at any given time. If you're a serial host or just like having lots of extra ice on hand for any reason, this is about as low as you'll see an ice maker drop.

AeroGarden This is AeroGarden's smallest indoor garden and the perfect way to keep fresh herbs at an arm's length all year.

Best Buy This is about as cheap as you'll find any air fryer and if you're not entirely sold on the idea but are a little air fry curious, this is a low risk way to dip your toe into the waters. Prefer a digital interface? See the next deal.

Bella The top-rated Bella 2-quart digital air fryer is also down to $20. That's $30 off the normal price and a solid deal on a digital air fryer with computerized cooking presets and programs. The Bella air fryer might also make a great gift for a college grad or student headed out into the world.

Ninja This is a whole lot of blender for not a lot of money. The Ninja Pro system includes the powerful 1,400-watt blender, of course, but also two personal blending cups to take on the go and a 64-ounce bowl that turns the whole thing into a high-octane food processor.

Hamilton Beach No space to grill? No problem. This indoor smokeless cooker with viewing window will give you those coveted grill marks without turning your kitchen into a sauna this summer. Plus, it's 20% off right now.

Bella Pro This is a lot of air fryer for not a lot of money. The Emerald has 5.2 liters of cooking capacity to keep the whole gang fed with oil-free french fries, chicken fingers and other crispy snacks. It's also got a digital interface and presets for easy one-button cooking.

BlendJet If you like pina coladas and getting tipsy on the beach, or by the pool -- or really anywhere -- this BlendJet personal, portable, cordless blender is a summer must-have. The BlendJet One is currently down to just $25 at Macy's (normally $40). It's available in a rainbow of colors at this sale price, and it ships for free.

Anova Culinary If you haven't tried sous vide cooking yet, this would be a good time to snatch up a restaurant-quality unit. The nano is Anova's entry-level precision cooker model but it still racks up extremely solid reviews and it's $30 off right now.

AeroGarden These indoor pod gardens are all the rage, and AeroGarden is leading the way. It's a self-contained growing system that provides water and light via LEDs, so you can sit back and enjoy fresh herbs, lettuce, chives and cherry tomatoes. This is as low a price as we've seen for the six-seedpod garden.

Ninja This is a solid price on a powerful personal blender from a top-rated brand. The Auto-IQ function helps keep the blends smooth even when using dense and frozen ingredients.

Williams Sonoma If I had to pick one piece of cookware to save in a fire, it would definitely be my Staub 4-quart cocotte (fancy speak for Dutch oven). Right now the very same one I use and absolutely adore is down to just $201 in turquoise color. Staub is up at the top of the heap with crafters like Le Creuset and Mauviel when speaking of fine French cookware, and this is a versatile piece you (or the lucky person you snag it for) will be using for decades, if not longer. This is a major deal on a fine piece of cookware, perfect for braising, stewing, sauces and oven roasts. Enameled cast iron couldn't be easier to clean and it looks so darn good on your range. The rustic pot is available in select colors at this low price.

Yummly This fancy digital meat thermometer connects to your phone so you can putz around the house while a big turkey, roast or brisket cooks. It'll alert you when it's done so you nail that internal temp every time. Talk about a great Father's Day gift for a pitmaster dad, especially if you snatch one up on sale.

Blendtec While Vitamix may be the darling of the home blender world, Blendtec is not far behind with regard to power and performance. If you know where to look you can get one for quite a bit cheaper, too. Speaking of which, Home Depot currently has a very powerful Blendtec Classic 570 down to $200.

Winc When you sign up for the popular wine subscription service, Winc will start you off with a seriously good deal on bottles of vino. You'll save a flat $30 on your first Winc order or bag four bottles for $30. Even more fun, the brand gets right inside your head with an in-depth palate analysis to find the best bottles for you before you build your box of wine.

Keurig Clocking in at less than 5 inches wide, the slim automatic pod coffee maker will fit virtually anywhere. It takes pods from any of the hundreds of brands that have made their drinks compatible with Keurig, from small indie roasters to bigger outfits such as Dunkin' and Starbucks. Because of its 46-ounce reservoir, it's slightly deeper than the K-Mini, but otherwise, the dimensions are essentially the same. Best Buy will ship it for free or you can choose no-contact in-store pickup and grab it later today.

Keurig The K-Mini is exactly that -- mini -- so it won't take up much space in your kitchen and makes a super quick cup when you need it. This model was created in collaboration with interior design and style superstar Jonathan Adler and it's currently $50 off at Best Buy.

Bella Make every day fry-day with this $15 deep fryer.

Instant Pot Still don't own an Instant Pot or easy digital pressure cooker? Price is no longer an obstacle since Best Buy has the top-rated knockoff, the Insignia 8-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker, for just $35. That's the lowest price I've ever seen for any cooker in this large size. Shipping will run you $6, unless you opt for in-store pickup or bring your cart total to at least $35.

Rastelli's Did someone order a bunch of meat? Yes, and it was Dad. This is a pretty incredible deal, I must say: Spend $150 stocking up on premium meat and seafood for your next grilling session and score one of the following for free: Either 2 pounds of wild Gulf shrimp, 12 wagyu burgers (my pick) or four center cut sirloins. This Father's Day deal is only valid today and is guaranteed to arrive by next Sunday. Dad is totally going to freak. You can also nab a cool $15 off any order with special code RASTELLIS15 but it can't be combined with the above deal.

Chefman If you've been wanting an air fryer, I say level up to this more complete convection oven that has an air fry function. If you're like me, you'll use it nearly every day.

KitchenAid KitchenAid makes the best stand mixers in the game, and this is one of its most powerful models. The bowl-lift mixer includes a coated flat beater, a power knead attachment, a spiral dough hook and a wire whip, along with the stainless-steel bowl. There are more than 10 attachments (sold separately) that'll turn this bona fide kitchen workhorse into a food grinder, an ice cream maker, a veggie spiralizer and more. This Pro stand mixer is certified refurbished and not new, but considering how well these appliances hold up over time, you should be getting a lot of value for your money. Note certain colors may be sold out.

This is a darn good price for a bread maker no matter how you slice it. Drop the ingredients for rye, sourdough, multigrain or country white into the hull of this bad boy and the Bella bread maker does the rest. You get to sit back and enjoy the freshest bread possible without having to wait in line at the farmer's market or bake shop.

