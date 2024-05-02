Best Carbon Monoxide Detector for 2024
Protect you and your loved ones from the “silent killer,” carbon monoxide. Here are our favorite carbon monoxide detectors.
Our Picks
Carbon monoxide is a gas that can be extremely dangerous to human health. CO is produced by the incomplete combustion of fuels such as gasoline, oil, propane, wood and natural gas and can build up in enclosed spaces such as homes, garages and basements without you being aware of it. That's because it's colorless, odorless and tasteless, earning its nickname: the "silent killer").
When inhaled, carbon monoxide binds to the hemoglobin in our red blood cells, replacing and reducing the amount of oxygen that blood can carry. This leads to a range of symptoms, from headaches and dizziness to confusion, nausea and even death.
Having a carbon monoxide detector in your home will help protect your household from this potentially deadly gas. The detector can alert you to the presence of dangerous levels of CO and give you time to evacuate and seek medical attention, if necessary.
To help you make the right decision, we gathered seven of the most popular carbon monoxide detectors and evaluated their ability to detect carbon monoxide at two hazardous concentration levels: 250 and 400 ppm (parts per million). Here are our picks.
Best carbon monoxide detector overall
First Alert CO615
At an average retail price right around $35, the CO615 from First Alert is the perfect carbon monoxide alarm if you're looking for handy features and decent performance at an affordable price.
Highlights include a digital display that shows real-time carbon monoxide concentration in ppm and battery level, a test/silence button for weekly testing and a peak CO level button to show the highest carbon monoxide concentration detected. This is a plug-in model that is backed up by two AA batteries (Energizer E91 only). Just pick any outlet that's not controlled by a switch or dimmer, and that is at least 5 feet away from any fuel-burning appliance. Plug it in and you're ready to go. The unit can be hung in the wall with two screws and its cord extends at least 6 feet, giving you a little flexibility as far as where exactly you can install it in your home.
This unit ranked third in our quickness of response test. On average, it took a little more than 12 minutes to detect the presence of CO at 250 ppm and just over 8 minutes to detect CO at 400 ppm. The real-time CO reading is pretty accurate, taking only two and a half minutes to catch up to the reading shown in our control device. The CO reading on the detector went a little above what our control was showing. The discrepancy between the two readings remained below 7%.
Having a real-time display of the CO concentration is incredibly useful. Most common CO alarms are designed to go off after the CO levels in an area have been above a certain threshold for a while. Having immediate and accurate access to this information can help you take swift preventive action before the alarm has a chance to react.
Best carbon monoxide detector on a budget
First Alert CO400
If all you need is a carbon monoxide alarm that can reliably watch your back without leaving a hole in your pocket, then the First Alert CO400 is perfect for the task. Basic features include a single test/silence button and a very loud alarm. It doesn't come with a digital display or any smart features, but it makes up for what it lacks in fancy looks with performance and affordability. Typically available for $25 or less, the CO400 was the least expensive CO detector we tested, and it was also the fastest at detecting carbon monoxide at both concentration levels. At 250 ppm, its alarm was set off after an average of 10 minutes, 46 seconds and at 400 ppm, it only took 7 minutes, 3 seconds. Those are excellent results, regardless of price.
With its low asking price, the CO400 would also be a particularly good pick for multistoried homes, where you should aim to have at least one detector on every floor. Plus, as a battery-powered model, it won't add to your energy bill while remaining immune to power outages.
Best smoke and carbon monoxide combo detector (Update: Currently Out of Stock)
First Alert Onelink 1042136
Some units can detect both carbon monoxide molecules and smoke particles. These are called "combo" or "two-in-one" units. The First Alert Onelink 1042136 stood out in this category. This device got second place in our quickness of response test, detecting CO at 250 ppm after only 11 minutes, 42 seconds and, similarly, CO at 400 ppm after 8 minutes, 10 seconds.
Despite not having a digital display, the voice alarm will speak to you in English and clearly state the current carbon monoxide concentration. Depending on where you installed your device, it can also tell you the exact location of the emergency. For example, during testing, you could hear the device saying: "Evacuate, evacuate. There's carbon monoxide in the living room, 265 ppm." To my surprise, the control device reading for this round was 260 ppm. That amounts to an accuracy error of less than 2%, which is significantly better than anything else we tested.
Additionally, the Onelink detector is a compelling option for those seeking smart functionality. It's compatible with Google, Apple HomeKit and Alexa. All you have to do is download the Onelink Home app and create a free account. Then, follow the instructions to set up a new device. From the app, you can test or silence your carbon monoxide alarm, interconnect other carbon monoxide detectors in your home and get emergency notifications to your smartphone.
There are two caveats worth mentioning here, the first of which is the cost. Often selling for more than $100, the Onelink combo detector is an expensive option, particularly if you're shopping for more than one in something like a multistory home. Second, while it performed well in our CO tests, it was less impressive when we tested its smoke detection capabilities, taking over a minute to detect a controlled, slow-smoldering fire nearby. While not disqualifying, that was still almost twice as long as it took other combo detectors to react.
How we test carbon monoxide detectors
To put these detectors to the test, we took to the lab and built a test rig designed to measure each unit's response time to varying concentrations of carbon monoxide, specifically at 250 ppm and 400 ppm. Our goal was to determine each detector's respective effectiveness at detecting potentially hazardous levels of carbon monoxide. To declare our winners, we also took into account features that add to the overall user experience, performance and cost-efficiency of each unit.
For the 250 ppm concentration level, we try to simulate a situation where carbon monoxide has begun to build up to hazardous levels. We test twice at this concentration and average the results. At 400 ppm, we replicate a worst-case scenario, a potentially deadly situation, and give the units a pass or fail score. Spoiler alert: They will all save your life, which goes to show how important it is to have a carbon monoxide detector installed on every floor of your home.
This is one of the most dangerous tests we've ever conducted. Carbon monoxide exposure is no joke. It's virtually undetectable and quite deadly. We needed to create a safe way of testing carbon monoxide detectors without risking the health and safety of our laboratory staff. I made use of my rudimentary carpentry skills and built a CO detector test station. Its components are:
CO detector chamber -- made using wood, plexiglass, silicon, tape and a bunch of finish nails.
CO tank with gas flow regulator -- cylinder tank containing CO at 2,500 ppm and balance air.
Testo 300 with CO Ambient sensor -- our control device for this experiment.
Two portable CO gas alarms.
The chamber houses two carbon monoxide detecting devices, a) the CO Ambient sensor portion of our control device, the Testo 300, which is a combustion analyzer used by heating engineers who carry out installation and routine maintenance of industrial and residential heating systems, and b) the unit under test, or UUT, which takes the place of each carbon monoxide detector we tested for you. The chamber is sealed with foam but not air-tight, since we're not particularly interested in making a CO bomb.
We installed a gas flow regulator on our tank to avoid pressure spikes, followed by a gas line to feed our gas mixture into the chamber. Two additional portable CO detectors are used. One near the valve, to ensure there are no leaks and another that must be worn by the person conducting the experiment, to make sure there is no CO buildup in the test station area. On top of all that, our respirator suits and amply ventilated location ensure that we get a constant stream of fresh air at all times. This might all sound excessive, but it's always good laboratory practice to put safety first, especially when you're dealing with such a stealthy and prolific killer.
We start by feeding our gas mixture to the chamber and closely monitoring the carbon monoxide concentration on the Testo. Once the concentration inside our chamber reaches at least 250 ppm or 400 ppm, we stop feeding the gas and start a timer. We want to assess how long the carbon monoxide detectors take to react to those conditions. As you may understand, we wanted to limit our exposure while making sure our results were repeatable.
Our results are summarized in the interactive graph below:
Other carbon monoxide detectors we've tested
Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm: A very compelling option for those who don't mind spending a little more in exchange for a wide range of smart features including location-specific voice alarm, color-coded emergency notifications and smartphone app control for silencing and routine testing. It underperformed its competition in our quickness of response test, with a bottom-three result in the 250 ppm run and last place in the 400 ppm run. Fortunately, it did a better job at quickly detecting smoke and fire hazards during our most recent round of smoke detector tests.
Kidde KN-COPP-B-LPM battery-operated carbon monoxide alarm: Battery-powered, digital display, test/reset and peak CO buttons, visual cues for alarm and operational status. Great unit if you want an affordable device that is capable of monitoring real-time CO levels as well as battery life. Not the fastest at detecting carbon monoxide (it ranked fourth). CO readouts on its screen are the least accurate of the bunch, at 15% error, which is by no means the end of the world.
X-Sense combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarm: This combo unit comes equipped with a 10-year sealed lithium battery and a digital display that shows real-time CO concentration, battery level and working status. Second-to-last place in our quickness of response test, detecting CO at 250 ppm after 20 minutes. CO concentration monitor is accurate, with less than 5% error. Its LCD display is smaller than those of other products in this category, which makes it a little hard to interpret the readouts if you're not close to the device.
Kidde Plug-in KN-COB-DP2 carbon monoxide alarm: A plug-in unit, backed up by two AA batteries. Features a single LED indicator and a test/reset button. Very specific brand and model requirements for battery replacements. The unit does not come with a cord extension so its installation placement is limited to an electrical outlet. Last place in our quickness of response test.