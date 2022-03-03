Add Designer Flair to Every Room for Up to 50% Off at JC Penney

JC Penney

There have been many of us who have taken a glance around our homes and discovered that we dislike certain objects that no longer match our own taste. If you've been holding off buying something new to shake up your home, then this reset and refresh sale for up to will fit the bill. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off select home essential styles with the offer code SHINYDAY.

There are products available in a variety of categories, including bedding basics, bath, kitchen and technology. Items in technology is inconsistent at best, and you can find better options at other stores. Everything in the bedding, bedding essentials, bath and select items in kitchen are well worth your attention during this deal. Dish ware is a nice choice if you're looking to entertain guests, including this . But, you can skip some of the higher-end items, yes, even some air fryers. There are better choices that are not only more affordable, but also highly rated.

If the bedding and bath is what you're here for then you can find things like the all seasons down alternative that's machine washable, has a midweight warmth factor and can stay anchored inside a duvet cover. There's even nice bath towels from Madison Park Signature and Liz Claiborne. Pretty much everything you could think of is on sale and you have until March 6 to take advantage of it.