6 Best Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks to Improve Gut Health

There are numerous health benefits associated with drinking apple cider vinegar routinely. ACV advocates swear that a quick shot of apple cider vinegar taken daily will improve digestion and gut health, relieve gas, strengthen your immune system and regulate blood sugar. But the taste is harsh for many -- it is vinegar after all -- and drinking it straight could actually damage the enamel on your teeth.

These flavored Apple Cider Vinegar drinks make downing the healthy elixir a whole lot more pleasant. David Watsky/CNET

If you want the potential benefits of apple cider vinegar without having to drink it straight, there's a lineup of tasty apple cider vinegar beverages and sweetened shots to ease you into that healthy ACV lifestyle. These apple cider vinegar-based beverages are mixed with fresh fruit juice, honey and ginger -- also known for having health benefits -- and are meant to be enjoyed, not endured.

I tried six of them, including an ACV sparkling water, a few fruit juice blends and some premixed vinegar shots. Below you'll find the best sippers and shooters for getting your daily fix of apple cider vinegar without offending your teeth or tastebuds.

Best apple cider vinegar drinks

Bragg Refreshers $12 at Walmart $11 at Bragg Braggs refreshers contain apple cider vinegar along with juice, lemon and other natural ingredients to create a refreshing beverage anchored by healthy apple cider vinegar. The beverages come in four flavors, but I liked the lemon ginger refresher best. The 40-calorie refreshers taste a lot like kombucha and are best consumed cold or poured over ice. From Bragg's website, Refreshers cost about $5 or $6 each, but you can bag a four-pack for $12.40 on Walmart.com.

Remedy Apple Cider Vinegar Sparkling Water $30 at Amazon I'm a massive sparkling water drinker so it's no surprise that I connected with this ACV drink. It's lighter and less intense than Bragg's Refreshers. The sweetness of the blood orange and a bit of stevia helps to offset the tartness of the vinegar. ACV is the second ingredient after water in this 5-calorie beverage, but this balanced sparkling drink is one I could see myself happily downing every day. If you're a habitual seltzer drinker, you'll likely find it easy to incorporate into your daily routine too.

Poppi Prebiotic ACV Sodas $30 at Amazon $30 at Walmart This fun and flashy line of low-calorie sodas is marketed as aiding in digestive health and boasts apple cider vinegar as the third ingredient after water and cane sugar. Poppi prebiotic sodas come in several flavors; I tried lemon-strawberry and ginger-lime and found both delicious. The ACV flavor is tamer than in some of the other beverages I tried, and with 4 grams of sugar, the sodas aren't too sweet and have just 25 calories. A 12-pack of Poppi's healthier ACV sodas costs $24 on Amazon or $11 for a four-pack at Target.

Remedy ACV Immunity Shot $50 at Amazon If you prefer to down your ACV in one gulp, there are premixed apple cider vinegar-based shots to try. Remedy's version is intended to aid in digestion and contains apple cider vinegar, prebiotic zinc and vitamin D along with ginger, honey and cayenne pepper to balance the tart flavor. A 12-pack of 2-ounce shots goes for $50 on Remedy's website.

Bragg Flavored ACV Shots $14 at Amazon Bragg has a line of ACV shots available in several flavor combos. All of them are pretty tasty, but the carrot-ginger and pineapple-cayenne were my personal favorites. The 20-calorie shots are sweetened with organic honey and fruit juice and go down smoother than rum punch in July. A pack of four 2-ounce shots costs about $11 on Bragg's website or $12 on Amazon.