Keep Your Home Bug-Free This Summer With a Discounted Trap It

Summer is great, until the bugs start rolling in. Stop the bites before they happen with a bug trapper. The Trap It is safe and easy to use indoors. It traps mosquitos, gnats, flies and other pesky insects. And right now it's on sale for just $40 (save $30). Amazon is also offering an additional 20%-off coupon for a limited time, making it just $32.

The Trap It works differently than your average bug trap. Other pest-control methods, like glue strips, zappers and poison, can be frustrating to deal with. They're also potentially dangerous. The Trap It catcher uses scent attractant and light to attract its prey -- making it safer for you and your family.

To use, simply add the scent attractant to a glue trap and plug in your trap. It uses a quiet fan to suck bugs into the trap, and at night it uses a blue light to bait pests. Set it in your problem area, such as the kitchen, or near your front door and the Trap It will do the rest. The trap also comes with 10 glue board refills, which should keep you going most of the year.