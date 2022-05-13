Starlink Internet Is Available in 32 Countries

SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet has rolled out to 32 countries, the company said Thursday. The hardware will ship "immediately" to areas where the service is available.

A map shared by the Elon Musk-run company shows that Starlink is available in much of the US, Europe and New Zealand, in addition to chunks of Canada, Australia and South America. Many of the remaining countries and areas are showing availability in 2023. This includes some parts of the US and the entirety of Africa.

Starlink raised its prices in March, jumping to $110 per month (from the original rate of $99). The one-time hardware fee for Starlink's receiver dish rose to $599 (from $499).

The service is in high demand, due to the goal of global availability and promise of higher speeds and lower latency than other satellite providers. After two years of successful launches, it's amassed a constellation of more than 2,000 low Earth orbit satellites.