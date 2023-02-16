FCC Reportedly Investigating If Internet Providers Exaggerated Coverage

The Federal Communications Commission is reportedly investigating if broadband internet providers had misled the public about their coverage areas.

The agency has declined to name multiple service providers it's investigating for potentially exaggerating where they provide high-speed internet service, Bloomberg reported. This comes as the government prepares to hand out $42.5 billion in subsidies for increasing internet access in rural and underserved areas, which had been allocated from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill passed in late 2021.

The FCC has been marking areas covered by service providers on new publicly available maps for Americans to see if they should be able to get internet access where they live. The first versions of the new maps were launched in November 2022, which the agency pledged to keep updated with data collected and sent by internet providers, including carriers.

In response to questions about the FCC's coverage map inaccuracies from members of Congress, FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel stated in a letter sent earlier this month that "we have taken several steps to prevent systematic overreporting of coverage by broadband service providers."

"In fact, we already have an investigation underway," the letter stated.