How I Transformed This Often Overlooked Part Of My Home -- Without Remodeling

Do you believe in first impressions? I do, at least when it comes to walking into a space, like an office, restaurant or, most importantly, a home. It's wild to me this simple act can change how I feel, nudging me into relaxation or energy if a space is well-decorated, and plunging me into gloom, claustrophobia or anxiety if it isn't.

I've lived in places at various points along the spectrum (cue memories of the basement apartment cohabitated by -- shudder -- gigantic rats), so when I moved into my new apartment, I was determined to make this blank canvas feel inviting, comfortable, practical and calming, for both my guests and me.

After hours of research and assembling some small items, I had put together an entryway area by adding little touches that made a big difference. I'm no interior decorator with a keen eye and limitless budget, but I think these items would spruce up almost any space. For more, here are 12 kitchen tools I can't live without and the best gifts I give my older parents.

I bought a sturdy, half-moon shaped Mohawk doormat a little like this, which I trample on with dirty urban shoes multiple times a day. The brand makes a ton of varieties you can choose from to match your style and exposure to the elements -- especially important if you live in a building with protected hallways or use an outdoor entrance. Good doormats aren't wildly expensive (say, $15 to $40), but in my experience, it pays to spend a little more for something you know can withstand everyday use, and the occasional hosing down.

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET Before I got my shoe bench (here's a shoe bench style I like), I stood, crouched or sat on the stairs to lace, zip or tug my shoes on and off. Now I have a joints-friendly roost that makes deshodding more convenient and pleasant, and it stores my guest's shoes and slippers. It also organizes the entryway, adds a homey element and is a nice touch to welcome friends and family. I also find I use it as a surface when I need to set down a heavy bag or groceries right when I come in the door. Shoe racks range in size, quality and price, and they can run from about $50 to over $200.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET Console tables edge a wall and give you a stylish surface to drop your wallet, mail, one of the smelly candles above -- all the front-door stuff. But since they can also cost well over $200 (and even $1,500 or more), I opted for a relatively inexpensive bookcase to turn into my entryway surface, yes, store more shoes. I like the range of finishes to fit any style. The quality is everyday, but it's eminently functional and I topped it with a decorative tray to add some practicality and visual style. Until I'm ready to invest in a "real" console table, this is a win-win.

Directly over my shoe shelving unit and entryway surface, I hung this Umbra Cubby Entryway Organizer. This was the right pick for my space, but any wall-mounted organizer or caddy is a great way to add some style and utility -- and give yourself another place to keep clutter from amassing. I keep sunglasses and a flashlight in the top cubby pocket, and I hang my keys and purse from the hooks.

Like many of you, I leave shoes by the doorway and walk around my home in socks or slippers. I wanted a welcome mat on the inside, too, to set the space apart, capture carryover dirt and add some visual interest. I grabbed a $10 accent piece from Target (a lot like this), which I can toss into the wash to periodically freshen up.

I didn't grow up with scents like air fresheners, diffusers or smelly candles, but I always loved walking into someone's home that smelled like a spa, forest or even a steaming cup of apple cider. After huffing nearly every scratch-and-sniff air freshener at Target, I wound up with this AirWick papaya and hibiscus plug-in for the outer hallway. Candles by Candlefy and Lulu Candles are dotted around my living space, along with diffusers from Basik Candle Co (I especially love the Blood Orange + Bergamot, and Amber + Oak Moss).

If you're like me and you process your packages at the front door, you'll want to keep some essentials on hand. I have a bamboo box on a nearby shelf where I also keep a box cutter, scissors, a pen, measuring tape, packing tape, masking tape and Post-It Notes easily within arms reach.

I bought a bunch of different hanger styles throughout my apartment, from these heavy wooden hangers I reserve for my coats in the hallway closet to all-purpose plastic hangers and plenty of padded hangers (like this) to help more delicate items keep their shape. Of course, a standing or mounted coat rack is another way to go.