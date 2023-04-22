You'll probably have a lot of to-do lists floating around in the weeks leading up to your move, but none of them is more important than all the places you need to update your address.

The Postal Service will make sure all of your mail is forwarded to your new place for at least a year, but it's a good idea to update your address wherever it's on file. That means credit cards, streaming services and healthcare providers.

You can even update your address on your phone's autofill so you don't accidentally get much-needed toilet paper shipped to your old house.

For more moving tips, learn how to pick the right rental truck size (or skip the truck altogether and let the professionals handle it.)

How to file an address change with the US Postal Service

The most essential address change you need to make when you move is with the Postal Service. For just $1.10, you can have your mail forwarded to your new address for an entire year -- and update your voter registration while you're at it. (You can also change your address for free at any Postal Service location.) Here's how to do it:

1. Go to USPS.com/move

2. Fill out your contact information

3. Choose the date you want to begin forwarding your mail

4. Enter your old and new address

5. Pay the $1.10 fee with a valid credit or debit card

Items like bills, letters, invoices and some packages will be forwarded for an entire year, while magazines and newsletters are forwarded for 60 days. If you need more than a year of mail forwarding, you can pay to extend it: $19.95 for six months, $29.95 for 12 months and $39.95 for 18 months. Soon after scheduling a Change of Address, the Postal Service will send you a Move Validation Letter that verifies your move.

When should I file a Change of Address request?

It's best to change your address as soon as you know your move-in date. USPS can start forwarding your mail within three business days, but it recommends completing the request about two weeks before your move. Your mail will be forwarded to your new place as it comes, piece by piece.

Look out for Change of Address scam sites

If you Google "change my address," you'll often see official-looking websites in one of the top sponsored spots. The big difference? They can charge up to $179.95 to do something that only costs $1.10. Before you start entering your information, double check that the URL shows either USPS.com or MYMOVE.com, an authorized affiliate of the Postal Service.

Sites like movemyaddressnow.com often appear at the top of search results and charge $179.95 to file a $1.10 Change of Address request. Screenshot by Joe Supan/CNET

Everywhere else you'll need to change your address

The Postal Service will forward your physical mail, but you'll still want to let everyone else know that you're moving. Here's a list of some of the most common places that require an address update. I also like to go through my credit card statement to find any recurring charges that have an address tied to them.

Government agencies

Driver's license and vehicle registration

Complete Form 8822 with the IRS

Update your address with the Social Security Administration if you receive Social Security or Medicare benefits

Change your voter registration. You can also do this when you file a Change of Address request with the Postal Service



Financial services

Bank

Investment advisor

Loan issuer

Credit cards

Retail credit accounts

Accountant

Utilities

Gas

Electricity

Water

Sewage

Internet

Cable

Phone

Pro tip: Even if you're just moving down the street, you might have access to different internet providers. Shop around for plans in your area before you transfer your old service.

Insurance

Health insurance

Dental insurance



Vision insurance

Life insurance

Auto insurance

Homeowner or renter's insurance

Services

Retail websites

Amazon Prime

Streaming services

PayPal, Venmo or Zelle

Magazines

Subscription boxes

Home setting on Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze

Home setting on Uber and Lyft

Personal

Employer

Doctor

Dentist

Lawyer

Veterinarian

Friends and family

Browser and phone

Frequently asked questions about changing your address

Will packages be forwarded to my new address when I file a Change of Address request? Packages sent through the Postal Service's Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and First-Class Package services are forwarded for free. You'll have to pay for the cost of shipping, however, for Media Mail and USPS Retail Ground packages.

What happens if I don't file a Change of Address? If you don't file a Change of Address request when you move, your mail carrier will pick up the accumulated mail and leave a notice telling you which Post Office you can pick it up at. They'll hold any accumulated mail for up to 10 calendar days. After that, packages and letters will be returned to senders or discarded.