The Postal Service will forward your mail for a year, but it's not the only place you'll need to update your address.
You'll probably have a lot of to-do lists floating around in the weeks leading up to your move, but none of them is more important than all the places you need to update your address.
The Postal Service will make sure all of your mail is forwarded to your new place for at least a year, but it's a good idea to update your address wherever it's on file. That means credit cards, streaming services and healthcare providers.
You can even update your address on your phone's autofill so you don't accidentally get much-needed toilet paper shipped to your old house.
The most essential address change you need to make when you move is with the Postal Service. For just $1.10, you can have your mail forwarded to your new address for an entire year -- and update your voter registration while you're at it. (You can also change your address for free at any Postal Service location.) Here's how to do it:
1. Go to USPS.com/move
2. Fill out your contact information
3. Choose the date you want to begin forwarding your mail
4. Enter your old and new address
5. Pay the $1.10 fee with a valid credit or debit card
Items like bills, letters, invoices and some packages will be forwarded for an entire year, while magazines and newsletters are forwarded for 60 days. If you need more than a year of mail forwarding, you can pay to extend it: $19.95 for six months, $29.95 for 12 months and $39.95 for 18 months. Soon after scheduling a Change of Address, the Postal Service will send you a Move Validation Letter that verifies your move.
It's best to change your address as soon as you know your move-in date. USPS can start forwarding your mail within three business days, but it recommends completing the request about two weeks before your move. Your mail will be forwarded to your new place as it comes, piece by piece.
If you Google "change my address," you'll often see official-looking websites in one of the top sponsored spots. The big difference? They can charge up to $179.95 to do something that only costs $1.10. Before you start entering your information, double check that the URL shows either USPS.com or MYMOVE.com, an authorized affiliate of the Postal Service.
The Postal Service will forward your physical mail, but you'll still want to let everyone else know that you're moving. Here's a list of some of the most common places that require an address update. I also like to go through my credit card statement to find any recurring charges that have an address tied to them.
Pro tip: Even if you're just moving down the street, you might have access to different internet providers. Shop around for plans in your area before you transfer your old service.
Packages sent through the Postal Service's Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and First-Class Package services are forwarded for free. You'll have to pay for the cost of shipping, however, for Media Mail and USPS Retail Ground packages.
If you don't file a Change of Address request when you move, your mail carrier will pick up the accumulated mail and leave a notice telling you which Post Office you can pick it up at. They'll hold any accumulated mail for up to 10 calendar days. After that, packages and letters will be returned to senders or discarded.
You can usually set up the switch date with your water and electric companies a few weeks in advance. Schedule the turn off date in your old home for the day after you move out, and have utilities turned on in the new home the day before you move in.