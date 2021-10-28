Grab two pairs of NFL or MLB gloves for just $15 shipped

WinCraft

Football season and glove weather go hand-in-hand (sorry, had to). If you'd like to keep your team spirit high and your fingers warm, grab a right now on SideDeal. These would make an excellent gift or stocking stuffer for the sports fan on your list.

Oh, and plunk down exclusive code CNETFS at checkout and SideDeal will knock off the shipping charge too. That's $7.50 per pair and free shipping on some fan-tastic winter wear (I can't stop).

Before you get too excited, be warned that not every NFL team is represented in the glove sale but 18 are, including the most storied franchises, such as the Packers, Steelers, Patriots, Giants, Cowboys and 'Niners. You have fewer options for MLB teams: just the Red Sox, Yankees, Mets, Tigers, Twins and Indians (who are soon to change their name).

You also can't pair NFL gloves with MLB gloves, so you'll have to pick two from the same sport. We haven't gotten our hands in these gloves yet and so can't speak to their quality, but they score , where the same gloves sell for $13 a pop.