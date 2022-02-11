Wordle 'current streak' problem fixed Uncharted review Blade Runner 2099 in the works Valentine's Day romance scams Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts Super Bowl commercials
Get cozy wear up to 40% off at the H&M sale

Snag relaxed-fit hoodies, sweater jackets or oversize tees with some big discounts this weekend.

We are now a month into the new year (a week if you've just celebrated Lunar New Year) and it's a great time to be shopping for cozy wear as stores clear their shelves with huge markdowns to prepare for the spring season. If you're looking for more work-from-home attire or comfy garb to run errands in, look no further than H&M, where you can find up to 40% off off sale clothing, shoes and accessories.

The sale features clothing for men, women and even kids. Find flannel shirts, hoodies and joggers for him; get knitted sweaters, leggings and cardigans for her. H&M also has a great selection of children's wear on sale, like this Baby Yoda printed hoodie, just in time for a The Book of Boba Fett marathon.