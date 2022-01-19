Get a Sam's Club membership for just $20 and score a free rotisserie chicken and more

Sam's Club

Finding great deals is easy when you're in an exclusive club. With deep discounts on groceries, kitchenware, electronics and more, a Sam's Club membership can benefit the whole family. Saving on membership fees makes taking the plunge even sweeter. Normally $45 annually, the price for right now. And if you sign up today, you'll get eight gourmet cupcakes and a seasoned rotisserie chicken for free. But hurry, this offer expires at midnight (12 a.m. PT, 3 a.m. ET).

Note that this deal is only for new memberships and not renewals. Once the new membership purchase is activated, you'll be able to redeem the free food selections in-store. Along with access to exclusive savings on items in-store and online, a membership to Sam's Club also comes with additional perks from various businesses, including discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events and attractions, helping you save all year.