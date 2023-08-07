You Can Save $100 a Year Just by Unplugging a Few Appliances

Some home appliances are energy vampires, meaning they suck up power when you aren't actively using them or use energy even when they're turned off. From your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, lots of devices around your home are still running certain functions while they're plugged in.

The energy that gets used from these devices while not in active use is often called standby power, but it also goes by other names like phantom load, shadow loads, idle current or even vampire power. This continual use of power drives up your monthly electric bill.

There's a simple solution, though: Just unplug the appliances when you aren't using them. Unplugging them will stop energy from silently draining out. According to the US Department of Energy, unplugging these devices could save the average household up to $100 a year.

Below, we'll answer how much money unplugging home appliances can actually save you and if the energy savings are worth you unplugging and replugging appliances each day. (To maximize your energy savings, we've also got tips on how to lower your water bill, the best temperature to set your thermostat to save money

and the.)

How unplugging your appliances can save money

It seems counterintuitive to unplug appliances. After all, they're off, so why would they be sucking up energy?

The fact is, your appliances actually still use energy even when they are turned off but still plugged in, according to Energy.gov. Whether the device is switched off or in standby mode, some of the worst offenders are:

A device that may still use energy in the form of lights or other displays showing the device is off

Computers that were simply put into sleep mode

Chargers that still draw power even if the device is not connected

Media players that continually draw power, especially ones that still might scan for updates in the background

Phones with displays that show when not in active use, like cordless phones

New smart home appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers that have always-on displays, internet connectivity and electronic controls

Electricity and money savings from controlling standby power

Many people are shocked to realize how much standby power can add up. Standby power accounts for 5% to 10% of residential energy use, according to the US Department of Energy.

However, how much you save could depend on how many devices you use and your habits with them. For instance, an educational experiment from Colorado State University found that a combo radio/CD player/tape player used 4 watts continually, whether it was in use or not. Unplugging it when not in use would save 100 times as much power during the lifetime of the device.

A study published by the Natural Resources Defense Council (PDF) found that reducing the load from always-on devices would save consumers a total of $8 billion annually and avoid using 64 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. It also has environmental benefits, like preventing 44 million metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution. The NRDC estimated the cost of always-on devices at up to $165 per household per year on average.

Pro savings tip! Buying a smart plug can help you conserve energy by controlling the power on virtually any device you plug in. This plug from Leviton is CNET's top pick. $27 at Amazon

How to control standby power

The first step is, of course, to unplug anything that is not actively in use or not used often. One example of devices that could easily be unplugged include TVs and set-top boxes in guest rooms. It's also generally easy to unplug media players when not in use, like a radio or CD player. When you take your device off its charger, it can also help to get into the habit of unplugging that charger as well. You might also be surprised how many devices we have plugged in that we don't even use anymore. Examples could include old wireless phones, old media players or lamps that are more decorative than functional.

However, unplugging and replugging in everything can get tedious, especially if your outlets are in hard-to-reach places. If the outlet is inaccessible, it will be hard to keep up. So you can also set up ways to make the process of cutting phantom load more automatic. You can plug devices into power strips. That way, one flick of the power switch button can turn off multiple devices. You can also get timers to plug devices into or smart outlets so that you can automate when the power is connected to a device. For instance, you might set the time for the TV's power so it is only connected during peak use times like evenings or weekends.

You can also look into getting Energy Star products. Many of these products are rated to have lower standby power use than products that are not rated by Energy Star.

More resources for saving electricity

As power bills get higher and more erratic over time, it's more vital than ever to find ways to save on electric costs. For instance, in addition to unplugging the devices in the home, you can take a look at our guide about turning off lights when not in use. Another key way to affect your electric/heating bill for the better is to know the ideal temperature you should set for your home. You can also review our guide on quick tips for saving on your gas and electric bill, like turning down your water heater or changing your air filters.

More money-saving tips