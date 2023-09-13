We Got a Look at the New Tesla Powerwall 3: Here's What to Expect

The most recognizable home battery is getting a facelift and an upgrade. Tesla debuted its new solar battery, the Tesla Powerwall 3, this week in Las Vegas.

The new battery was showcased at RE+, an annual trade show for the solar and renewable energy industry.

Details are a little scarce -- and Tesla didn't offer anyone for an interview following Tuesday's announcement -- but here's what we know so far:

The new Powerwall battery is designed to be a fully integrated solar and battery system. The Powerwall 3 comes with its own inverter that sits inside the battery box, eliminating one extra box on your wall.

And if you care about aesthetics, there's good news: Unlike previous Powerwalls, this one doesn't look like an old refrigerator.

Tesla put its new Powerwall 3 battery on the show flor at the RE+ renewable energy trade show in Las Vegas. Sarah Drolet/CNET

Tesla Powerwall 3 specs

Much like the previous Powerwall batteries, the Powerwall 3 has an energy capacity of 13.5kWh. You can scale up the capacity by up to 40.5kWh more per unit.

It's twice as powerful as previous Powerwall batteries too, with a continuous power output rating of 11.5kW.

The battery also comes with a 10-year warranty and can't be combined with other Powerwall models. The Tesla Powerwall 3 is expected to launch sometime in 2024.