We Got a Look at the New Tesla Powerwall 3: Here's What to Expect
The solar battery maker says the new model won't be available until 2024, but it will pack more power.
The most recognizable home battery is getting a facelift and an upgrade. Tesla debuted its new solar battery, the Tesla Powerwall 3, this week in Las Vegas.
The new battery was showcased at RE+, an annual trade show for the solar and renewable energy industry.
Details are a little scarce -- and Tesla didn't offer anyone for an interview following Tuesday's announcement -- but here's what we know so far:
The new Powerwall battery is designed to be a fully integrated solar and battery system. The Powerwall 3 comes with its own inverter that sits inside the battery box, eliminating one extra box on your wall.
And if you care about aesthetics, there's good news: Unlike previous Powerwalls, this one doesn't look like an old refrigerator.
Tesla Powerwall 3 specs
Much like the previous Powerwall batteries, the Powerwall 3 has an energy capacity of 13.5kWh. You can scale up the capacity by up to 40.5kWh more per unit.
It's twice as powerful as previous Powerwall batteries too, with a continuous power output rating of 11.5kW.
The battery also comes with a 10-year warranty and can't be combined with other Powerwall models. The Tesla Powerwall 3 is expected to launch sometime in 2024.
