We Got a Look at the New Tesla Powerwall 3: Here's What to Expect

The solar battery maker says the new model won't be available until 2024, but it will pack more power.

drolet-sarah-headshot.png
Sarah Drolet Associate Writer
Sarah Drolet is an associate writer at CNET covering home energy, residential solar power and emerging energy technology. She previously wrote about home and moving-related topics for MYMOVE. Sarah graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a bachelor's degree in communications.
See full bio
A Tesla Powerwall 3 battery in a garage.

Tesla's Powerwall 3 home battery is expected to be available for consumers in 2024. It has a more powerful inverter, meaning it can output more power and run more of your home at once..

 Courtesy of Tesla

The most recognizable home battery is getting a facelift and an upgrade. Tesla debuted its new solar battery, the Tesla Powerwall 3, this week in Las Vegas.

The new battery was showcased at RE+, an annual trade show for the solar and renewable energy industry. 

Details are a little scarce -- and Tesla didn't offer anyone for an interview following Tuesday's announcement -- but here's what we know so far:

The new Powerwall battery is designed to be a fully integrated solar and battery system. The Powerwall 3 comes with its own inverter that sits inside the battery box, eliminating one extra box on your wall. 

And if you care about aesthetics, there's good news: Unlike previous Powerwalls, this one doesn't look like an old refrigerator.

The Tesla Powerwall 3.

Tesla put its new Powerwall 3 battery on the show flor at the RE+ renewable energy trade show in Las Vegas.

 Sarah Drolet/CNET

Tesla Powerwall 3 specs

Much like the previous Powerwall batteries, the Powerwall 3 has an energy capacity of 13.5kWh. You can scale up the capacity by up to 40.5kWh more per unit. 

It's twice as powerful as previous Powerwall batteries too, with a continuous power output rating of 11.5kW. 

The battery also comes with a 10-year warranty and can't be combined with other Powerwall models. The Tesla Powerwall 3 is expected to launch sometime in 2024.  

